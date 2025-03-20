Trump Pushes to Cut Back Voice of America’s Operations

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at scaling back the operations of the federally funded news organization Voice of America (VOA). The order comes as Trump accuses VOA of being “anti-Trump” and “radical” in its programming. The White House issued a statement, emphasizing that the move would “ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda.” This statement referenced criticism from politicians and right-wing media regarding the broadcaster’s content.

VOA, which was originally established during World War II to counter Nazi propaganda, has been a key player in global news broadcasting. With a reach of hundreds of millions of people worldwide, it remains a prominent voice in international media. However, with Trump’s new executive order, VOA’s leadership, including director Mike Abramowitz and the majority of its 1,300 staff, has been put on paid leave, leaving the organization in a state of limbo.

Criticism of Trump’s Order

The National Press Club, a major representative group for US journalists, has strongly condemned the order, claiming that it undermines the nation’s commitment to a free and independent press. They argued that if an entire newsroom can be sidelined with such little notice, it signals a dangerous shift in press freedom in the US. “An entire institution is being dismantled piece by piece,” they said, adding that this was not just a staffing issue, but a “fundamental shift” that threatens independent journalism at VOA.

Trump’s ongoing efforts to control the VOA fall in line with his previous criticisms of the agency. In the past, Trump has targeted VOA for its programming, which he claims is politically biased. Recently, he appointed Kari Lake, a staunch loyalist, to serve as a special adviser for the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), VOA’s parent organization. Critics argue that Trump’s actions are part of a broader effort to reshape government-funded media to reflect his personal views.

The White House’s move to cut back VOA’s operations also affects its parent company, USAGM, which funds other international broadcasters like Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia. The termination of grants to these organizations further restricts their ability to broadcast, despite their role in countering propaganda and providing objective news.

Author’s Opinion Trump’s decision to scale back Voice of America reflects a troubling trend in which political loyalty is prioritized over journalistic integrity. By targeting government-funded media outlets and undermining their editorial independence, he sets a dangerous precedent for future administrations to control information, leading to potential erosion of press freedom in the US.

