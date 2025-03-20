Google Expands Cybersecurity Reach with $32B Acquisition of Wiz

In the biggest acquisition of its history, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has confirmed the $32 billion purchase of cloud security startup Wiz. The deal is an all-cash transaction, with a portion of the total price ($1 billion) allocated as retention bonuses for Wiz’s 1,700 employees to ensure they stay on post-acquisition.

Details of the Acquisition and Future Plans

Wiz will remain an independent platform, continuing to support multiple cloud providers, not just Google Cloud. Google Cloud CEO, Thomas Kurian, indicated that Wiz’s integration into Google Cloud would strengthen its competitive position, particularly against AWS and Microsoft Azure, both of which are ahead in the cloud sector. Additionally, Wiz’s expertise in cybersecurity will allow Google to accelerate its capabilities in an area where it has struggled to compete at Wiz’s scale.

With $700 million in annual recurring revenue, Wiz is set to double its revenue to $1 billion this year. The company’s growth trajectory was a key factor in Google’s decision to acquire it. This acquisition, which had been in the works for months, is expected to be completed by 2026, pending regulatory approvals. Despite earlier concerns about regulatory hurdles, including potential antitrust issues, the deal has moved forward, signaling a shift in the acquisition climate under the new U.S. administration.

Wiz’s value has doubled since talks initially fell apart in 2024, with the company previously valued at $16 billion in a secondary sale. This acquisition is seen as a significant win for Wiz’s investors, which include major firms like Sequoia, Salesforce, and Thrive Capital. For Google, this deal enhances its cloud offerings and helps position it as a formidable player in cybersecurity, a space that has become increasingly critical in the era of AI and cloud computing.

What The Author Thinks This acquisition is a testament to the growing influence of big tech companies, particularly Google, in the cybersecurity space. While Wiz’s integration into Google Cloud offers promising advancements in security for cloud users, it also raises concerns about monopolization and the consolidation of power within a few tech giants. This trend could stifle competition and innovation in the industry, as smaller companies struggle to keep up with the resources and scale of these mega-corporations. It’s crucial to remain cautious about the long-term effects of such acquisitions on the broader tech ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Irish Examiner

