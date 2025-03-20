DMR News

PlayStation Studios Launches Dark Outlaw with Call of Duty’s Jason Blundell

Yasmeeta Oon

Mar 20, 2025

Sony has unveiled Dark Outlaw, a new first-party game studio under PlayStation Studios, headed by Jason Blundell, one of the key architects of Call of Duty’s Zombies franchise. Blundell confirmed the news on journalist Jeff Gerstmann’s podcast, sharing that he was given the incredible opportunity to create a new studio for Sony. “The studio is called Dark Outlaw, and we’ve been working away in the shadows for a while, and when we’ve got something to talk about, we’ll step out into the light,” Blundell said.

The announcement is a positive turn for Sony, especially considering that the company has been more focused on shutting down studios than establishing new ones since 2021. Some of Sony’s recent studio closures include Firewalk Studios, Japan Studio, London Studio, Neon Koi, and Pixelopus. In response, Sony has pivoted toward acquiring other studios, such as Bungie, Insomniac Games, and Bluepoint Games, to strengthen its first-party lineup.

Blundell’s Role in the New Venture

Blundell expressed his gratitude for the chance to launch Dark Outlaw, acknowledging that Sony doesn’t frequently start new first-party studios. “It’s such a privilege to be able to do it with Sony,” he said, although he refrained from revealing which game or genre the studio is working on.

This marks Blundell’s second major collaboration with PlayStation Studios. In 2021, he helped establish Deviation Games with Sony to develop a new IP, but Blundell left the studio in 2022, and Deviation was eventually shut down without releasing its first title.

The timing of this new studio announcement comes when Sony is facing some challenges. Their recent live-service shooter, Concord, was quickly shut down after its disappointing launch, lasting less than a month. Additionally, game cancellations and a significant global outage earlier this year have added to the company’s growing concerns.

What The Author Thinks

Sony’s decision to launch a new first-party studio in the form of Dark Outlaw seems like a bold move, especially when weighed against the company’s recent struggles. While the backing of a seasoned developer like Jason Blundell is promising, the rapid closure of recent projects and the pressure to keep up with competitors might overshadow the studio’s potential. The company must balance its desire for fresh talent and innovation with the lessons learned from its recent setbacks. A successful launch could help Sony bounce back, but it’s clear they have a lot of work ahead of them.

Featured image credit: Kārlis Dambrāns via Flickr

