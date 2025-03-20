DMR News

WhatsApp to Limit Broadcast Messages for Users and Businesses

ByHilary Ong

Mar 20, 2025

WhatsApp announced that it will soon impose limits on the number of broadcast messages both individual users and businesses can send in an effort to curb spam on the app.

Testing New Limits for Individual Users

In the coming weeks, the company will begin testing broadcast message limits for individual users. While the exact limits may vary, one example shared by Meta was a restriction of 30 messages per month. The company clarified that users who want to send more messages to a large audience could use WhatsApp Status updates or channels instead.

Meta also plans to introduce similar restrictions on broadcast messages sent by business accounts. Until now, WhatsApp Business accounts had been allowed to send unlimited broadcast messages. However, this will soon change, and Meta will introduce a paid version of the feature with additional tools.

In the coming months, Meta plans to test customized broadcast messages for specific use cases like product updates or holiday sales. Business accounts will also be able to schedule their broadcast messages. During the test phase, merchants will receive 250 customized messages for free, but will need to pay for additional ones. Meta has yet to announce a price for these messages.

Balancing User Experience and Business Communication

This move aims to strike a balance between allowing businesses to communicate with customers while preventing users from being overwhelmed by excessive messages. WhatsApp has already taken steps to reduce spam in user inboxes, including limiting the number of marketing messages received daily and introducing an “unsubscribe” feature for users who don’t want to receive specific messages from businesses.

WhatsApp Business has become a significant revenue source for Meta, with the company executives highlighting its growth in quarterly earnings calls. While WhatsApp Business app features like the landing page, business profile, and catalog are free, businesses are charged for various message types through the API, including marketing and service messages. The new broadcast messaging feature will be one of the first paid options for merchants who don’t use APIs, creating another revenue stream for Meta.

Author’s Opinion

Meta’s decision to introduce paid broadcast messaging for WhatsApp Business accounts seems to be a natural progression in its strategy to monetize the platform further. While the move will likely generate more revenue for the company, it could also have a significant impact on smaller businesses that rely on WhatsApp’s free services. The balance between user experience and business needs will be crucial, as Meta pushes for both monetization and minimizing the spam burden on users.

Hilary Ong

