Renowned Colorist Anastasiia Chorna Opens Opium Hair & Beauty Club in Fort Lauderdale, Redefining Luxury Hair Care

Mar 20, 2025

The formal launch of Opium Hair & Beauty Club, established by famed colorist Anastasiia Chorna, marks a new standard in elegance and accuracy for the beauty business. Chorna, who has over ten years of experience in high-end hair coloring and a love for changing appearances, offers her knowledge and unique style to South Florida.

A Tradition of Superb Hair Color and Training

Anastasiia Chorna’s commitment to becoming a color expert was the foundation of her career in the beauty industry. After receiving in-depth instruction from some of the best instructors in the world, she created her methods that have raised the bar for contemporary hair coloring. She was a highly sought-after colorist in Yalta before moving to the US, where her creative techniques and painstaking attention to detail brought her a devoted clientele and a waiting list that lasted for months.

In addition to her work behind the chair, Chorna has been instrumental in forming the future of hair stylists. As a teacher at the Maria Melnikova Academy and in Odessa and a prominent hairdressing school, she guided aspiring stylists, many of whom had prosperous careers. She is regarded as one of the most reputable trainers in the field because of her capacity to improve technical proficiency and foster a strong work ethic.

Creating a Revolutionary Salon

Chorna opened Opium Hair & Beauty Club in Fort Lauderdale to create an unmatched salon experience. With each treatment reflecting the greatest standards of expertise, accuracy, and elegance, the salon is intended to provide an exceptional level of hair artistry. Every element, from high-end hair care products to unique coloring methods, is thoughtfully chosen to guarantee outstanding outcomes.

Opium Salon’s staff, a collection of gifted experts that Chorna personally educated, is its cornerstone. To guarantee they fulfilled the salon’s high standards, each stylist underwent a rigorous training program. Opium Hair & Beauty Club has established itself as a top choice for people looking for elegant hair makeovers because of its commitment to workmanship.

Expertise in Blonding and High-Profile Customers

Chorna’s proficiency with blonding is a defining feature of her work. She has established a reputation among clientele who expect the finest because of her ability to produce dimensional, brilliant blondes while preserving the integrity of their hair. High-profile customers, including celebrities, have been drawn to her skill and trust her with their most complex color changes.

An Impact on the Beauty Industry Worldwide

The impact of Chorna goes beyond the salon. She created a free video course on color processes that is accessible in both Russian and English because she saw the need for high-quality, easily accessible instruction. She furthers her goal of raising industry standards and assisting professionals in their careers by sharing her knowledge with colorists throughout the world via her Telegram channel.

A new chapter, filled with both obstacles and successes, began when she relocated to the United States. She swiftly rose to prominence as a pioneer in the emerging beauty business, bringing a sophisticated European style to American hairdressing. Opium Salon’s quick success is a result of her foresight, skill, and dedication to quality.

A Philosophy Based on Innovation and Quality

Chorna’s strategy is based on an unrelenting dedication to excellence. Transparency is the foundation of Opium Salon’s operations; there are no secret costs or short cuts, only the best possible service. Every customer is guaranteed an opulent experience with outcomes that are beyond their expectations because of the salon’s all-inclusive business philosophy.

The training and development of the salon’s team remain a top priority. With a philosophy of “exceeding expectations,” stylists undergo continuous education to refine their skills and stay ahead of industry trends. This approach has created a loyal client base, with 87% of clients returning for repeat services—a testament to the salon’s reputation for excellence.

Redefining Hair Artistry’s Future

Anastasiia Chorna keeps pushing the limits of hair styling to revolutionize the beauty business. She is reinventing what it means to be a modern colorist with Opium Hair & Beauty Club, state-of-the-art training, and an unwavering quest for excellence.

Opium Hair & Beauty Club is a shining example of creativity and quality in Fort Lauderdale for individuals looking for expert hair makeovers and an unmatched salon experience.

