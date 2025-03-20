DMR News

Google Introduces New AI Health-Care Tools for Search

ByYasmeeta Oon

Mar 20, 2025

Google revealed several new health-care updates for its Search platform on Tuesday, including a feature that allows individuals with specific health conditions to compare their experiences with others. The new tool, called “What People Suggest,” leverages AI to collect and present insights from people with similar diagnoses. For example, someone with arthritis can now discover how others with the same condition approach exercise. This feature is initially available on mobile devices in the U.S.

Additionally, Google has expanded its knowledge panels, the information boxes that appear to the right of search results, to include a broader range of health topics. These panels are now available in more countries and languages, including Spanish, Japanese, and Portuguese, and are being rolled out on mobile devices.

AI-Powered Health Tools and Challenges

Google has made significant strides in using AI within the health-care sector. The company has launched various health-care projects over the years, but a consistent business strategy in the sector has been elusive. Google Health, a formal unit formed in 2018, employed more than 500 people but was dissolved in 2021. Despite this, Dr. Karen DeSalvo, Google’s chief health officer, reiterated that the company is still heavily invested in health-related projects.

With AI continuing to evolve, Google has introduced several initiatives aimed at improving the health-care experience. One such feature is AI Overviews, which provides a quick summary of answers to search queries related to health. Although this tool received criticism for providing inaccurate or controversial responses in its early rollout, such as recommending users add glue to pizza, Google has since improved the feature. Recent advancements with the Gemini AI models have enhanced the AI Overviews for health topics.

In late 2023, Google announced the launch of MedLM, a suite of AI models specifically designed for healthcare applications. These models assist clinicians and researchers in conducting complex studies, summarizing doctor-patient interactions, and completing various tasks. Google also unveiled Vertex AI Search for Healthcare, which helps organizations build applications to quickly surface relevant information from multiple data sources.

What The Author Thinks

While Google’s push into health care through AI-powered tools shows great potential, it raises concerns about accuracy and accountability. As these tools become more widely used, particularly in sensitive areas like health care, it’s essential that proper oversight and validation from medical professionals be implemented. Relying solely on AI for health information without proper vetting can lead to serious risks. The public deserves accurate, reliable health advice, and companies like Google must ensure that AI Overviews and similar tools are thoroughly tested and free from misleading information before they become mainstream.

