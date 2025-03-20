DMR News

iPhone 17 Selfie Camera Could See Major 24MP Upgrade

ByHilary Ong

Mar 20, 2025

iPhone 17 Selfie Camera Could See Major 24MP Upgrade

Apple is potentially preparing a significant upgrade to the iPhone’s selfie camera with the iPhone 17 lineup, which could include a 24-megapixel front-facing camera across all models. Analyst Jeff Pu shared this information with MacRumors, suggesting that the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the rumored iPhone 17 Air will all feature this enhanced selfie camera, marking a notable improvement over the current 12-megapixel front cameras found in existing iPhones.

Better Selfies with Higher Resolution

The 24-megapixel camera could offer users much sharper, more detailed selfies, and Apple may incorporate pixel binning technology to further enhance brightness. This upgrade is in line with trends in the smartphone market, where many Android devices, like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, already feature front cameras with higher resolutions, such as the 32-megapixel camera.

Although details remain sparse, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously mentioned that the new front camera would “significantly improve the image quality” of selfies, suggesting that the 24-megapixel upgrade will offer substantial improvements.

In addition to the camera upgrade, Pu also noted that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will come equipped with 12GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, further adding to the anticipated improvements for the 2023 iPhone lineup.

As always, Apple remains tight-lipped about future products, meaning all of this remains speculative until the official launch, which is expected in September.

Author’s Opinion

While the selfie camera upgrade is an exciting development for iPhone enthusiasts, Apple should also be considering improvements in other areas that impact the user experience, such as battery life, software optimizations, and system performance. Consumers increasingly expect comprehensive enhancements, not just in one aspect of the phone but across the entire device. If Apple wants to maintain its competitive edge, it should look beyond incremental hardware upgrades and focus on delivering holistic improvements that elevate the overall experience, not just the camera.

Featured image credit: PxHere

