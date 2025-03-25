Trump Achieves Generational Conservative Goal, But It May Pose Risks for Republicans and Students

The Trump administration’s secretive long game is of special significance to the Department of Education. They’re cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in active research grants—one part of a sweeping, politically motivated purge across the federal government. The relocation, coinciding with a conservative national campaign against what’s being called liberal activism in the department, has raised eyebrows. The Department of Education, a pivotal player in managing student loans and supporting disadvantaged students through Pell grants, is now facing scrutiny as a symbol of liberal power.

While its full abolition by Congress appears improbable, the Department of Education may be subject to demolition through executive fiat. This targeting is the latest front in a larger Republican war to attack institutions they view as “hostile” to conservative orthodoxy. The department is not only viewed as a bastion of liberal policies on diversity and inclusion but as an ally of teachers’ unions—a key component of the Democratic Party’s support base.

The Department of Education’s positive role in the U.S. education system cannot be overstated. It services our student loans and disburses our Pell grants, which help low-income students of all races attend college and succeed. These loans and grants are lifeblood for millions of Americans, giving them access to higher education.

The department distributes funds to states for their special education programming. It further boosts students with disabilities and aids those in low-income communities. These initiatives provide critical resources and opportunities for individuals who might otherwise be left behind.

This is of paramount importance, and yet the moves initiated by the Trump administration show a deliberate effort to stifle the department from the inside out. Now the administration is pulling the rug out, cutting those priceless research grants. This rule is designed to limit the Department of Education’s power and its capacity to implement liberal policies through enforcement.

A Conservative Perspective on Education

For many Republicans, the Department of Education represents a source of “woke” social policies that they believe are contrary to conservative principles. Many conservatives have blasted the department for its focus on diversity and inclusion. They see these values as working against their worldview.

“If any of us want to do the things we want to do for our country and the people who live in it – we have to honestly and aggressively attack the universities in this country.” – JD Vance

True as this sentiment to be, it points out the distance between conservative and liberal attitudes towards education policy today. The Trump administration’s actions reflect a broader strategy to reshape educational institutions in line with conservative ideologies.

The Department of Education has been the major focus in a larger coordinated effort. This initiative is largely focused on challenging institutions perceived as hostile to conservative values. This strategy is a template for action we have witnessed in several other countries including Hungary, where liberal institutions are under serious assault.

It’s a department that MAGA supporters have long viewed as a liberal stronghold and the foiled center of power and influence on the left within the U.S. govt. Part of the administration’s sights are set on the Department of Education. They want to roll back what they view as a decades-old liberal bastion.

“We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it.” – Donald Trump

This assertion highlights the administration’s larger anxieties about left-wing activism in America’s schools.

Author’s Opinion The Trump administration’s relentless attack on the Department of Education is part of a broader political strategy to reshape America’s educational landscape to fit conservative ideals. While it may be framed as a fight against “liberal bias,” this effort undermines crucial support for students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Stripping funds and research grants from the department will only harm those who depend on its programs the most.

Featured image credit: Le Monde

