Apple Music Integrates DJ Tools to Let DJs Create Mixes with Its Catalog

Looks like Apple Music may be ready to try something new. It’s now opening its massive music catalog to DJs, allowing for seamless building of mix sets. We are working on deepening the platform with other industry-leading tools and software. This thrilling new addition will prompt DJs to dive into Apple Music’s library of more than 100 million songs. The announcement comes as the company is rolling out a new personalized DJ feature. This includes an Apple Music category page that will significantly improve the DJ experience.

The newly re-launched category DJ page now includes DJ-centric editorial playlists to get you inspired, as well as highlighted DJ software and hardware partners. This site features mixes as a source of inspiration and practice for up-and-coming DJs. As part of the integration, Apple Music is ensuring seamless connectivity with renowned DJ software such as Algoriddim’s djay Pro. This automation and standards integration effort will expand to many different hardware platforms. Other key competitors include AlphaTheta, Serato, inMusic’s Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark and RANE DJ.

Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic & DJ Mixes at Apple Music, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting DJs.

Apple Music’s Commitment to Supporting DJs

“Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs. With this latest integration, we’re taking that commitment even further—seamlessly connecting Apple Music with the industry’s leading DJ software and hardware. This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time,” said Stephen Campbell.

This shrewd decision manifests the untold potential of Apple Music for DJs. Central to this is enhancing their ability to just access, play, and discover music without a second thought in the moment’s true creative workflow. Samsung’s smart TV adds surprise support for DJ Mix streaming. Apple Music debuted streaming for DJ Mix sets in 2021. Since then, it has hugely increased its offerings, now boasting thousands of LEGO sets on the platform.

By comparison, rival Spotify is reportedly planning to roll out music-making tools and producer-level subscriptions that will let users remix songs. Apple Music’s new move places it a notch above. It makes perfect sense to anyone who’s ever DJed on a digital turntable—it meshes perfectly with the industry standard software and hardware

What The Author Thinks Apple Music’s decision to integrate seamlessly with DJ tools and software is a game-changer for DJs. The platform is not only expanding its music offerings but also positioning itself as a key player in the DJ and electronic music scenes. This thoughtful integration reflects Apple Music’s commitment to providing creators with the tools they need to enhance their workflow and push their creativity further. If successful, this could lead to a significant shift in how DJs approach music creation and performance, further solidifying Apple Music’s place in the industry.

Featured image credit: Vitya_maly via GoodFon

