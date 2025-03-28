DMR News

Discord Redesigns Overlay Feature for a More Streamlined Gaming Experience

Mar 28, 2025

On Tuesday, Discord announced a complete overhaul of its Overlay feature, designed to enhance the user experience for streamers on the platform.

Previously, streamers could toggle the Overlay to use Discord while gaming, but this would bring up the full Discord client in the center of the screen, obstructing the stream and making for a clunky, inefficient experience.

The newly rebuilt Overlay allows users to add specific widgets to their screen, providing easy access to essential Discord features such as messaging, volume, and video settings without interrupting the stream. These widgets can be customized for opacity, size, and placement, giving streamers greater control over their interface.

Additionally, Discord introduced a picture-in-picture widget for watching other users’ streams simultaneously. This feature will be especially helpful for gamers playing online collaboratively, as it enables them to watch their friends’ feeds without interrupting their own. Users can also view webcam videos from live chat participants, improving the overall interactive experience.

The updated Overlay feature will be compatible with a wider range of games and will perform with smoother functionality.

New UI Features and Updates

Discord has also rolled out updates for its desktop app, focusing on customization and user experience. For those who enjoy dark mode, Discord now offers more theme options, including Ash, Dark, and Onyx. These allow users to switch between different shades of black and grey, catering to a variety of preferences.

In addition, the new UI density options give users the ability to customize word spacing, offering even more control over the interface. These features cater to power users, particularly creators who rely on in-server livestreams to generate income. However, casual users will also benefit from the improved overall experience.

Author’s Opinion

Discord’s revamped Overlay feature is a welcome improvement, especially for streamers who want a seamless experience without the constant interruption of the full Discord client. The ability to customize widgets for better accessibility and efficiency can make a real difference in the quality of the streaming experience. While the update targets power users, even casual gamers will appreciate the overall smoother performance and enhanced customization.

