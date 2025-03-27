MarketersMEDIA Launches One-Stop Learning Hub of Press Release Examples to Help Businesses Write With Purpose

MarketersMEDIA, a global press release distribution service, has launched a practical learning hub featuring 24 press release examples taken directly from announcements that ran in media outlets. The goal: give businesses a clear, direct place to see how announcements are actually written.

Organized by announcement type—product launches, partnerships, leadership changes, scholarships, and more—the examples show how companies present information in a way that works for media and readers.

“This is something teams can use every time they need to write a press release,” said Daniel Tan, CEO of MarketersMEDIA. “We’ve pulled examples from real campaigns so people can stop staring at a blank page and start writing.”

Freelance digital marketer Sophia adds, “It helps me guide clients better. When they don’t know what they want, I show them this—it saves a lot of back and forth.”

Each example in the post comes from a real announcement sent through MarketersMEDIA’s press release distribution platform. Each one is paired with a short breakdown explaining what it does well, plus a link to a more detailed writing guide when extra help is needed.

The hub is designed for repeat use. It’s fast to skim, easy to share, and kept up to date as new formats are added. It’s made for business owners, marketers, and in-house teams who need something solid to work from.

The full list of press release examples is now live, with more to come.