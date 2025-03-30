Disney+ Lets Users Edit ‘Continue Watching’ List with New Feature

Disney+ is fortifying its dominance as the second largest streaming service in the U.S. Its impact is growing around the world. Disney+ is known for its flagship content and easy-to-use interface. Recently, it’s made another thrilling move to improve the viewer experience – implementing a new feature to control the “Continue Watching” list. We’re happy to ship this update, the new version is now live! Users will be able to remove shows they are done watching right from the watchlist. Our update is about making your viewing experience cleaner, clearer and more customizable. We’ll be rolling out this new feature to all programs in the next few weeks so stay tuned!

New Feature Enhances User Experience

Disney+ recently released its latest installment of Star Wars! On Web, Apple TV, and iOS devices like iPhone and iPad, you can now enjoy it on the go. Apple TV users can now enjoy the new feature that enables them to remove unwanted shows from their “Continue Watching” list. To update your watchlist, select the show you would like to feature. Next, long-press down the big circle select button in the middle. This new feature fits perfectly with Disney+’s mission to provide a user-friendly and personal streaming experience.

Readers who read via web version or other iOS devices will be able to view this new feature as well. It’s a simple operation, easily handled from the Disney+ app home screen. Disney has misled subscribers, particularly on X/Twitter, claiming that they’ll be getting this feature in the coming weeks. Future releases will make sure that everyone can enjoy this really cool new feature.

Expansion and Partnerships

Overall, Disney+ has been more than just a feature-by-feature comparison. The platform has grown its catalog by partnering with other popular streaming services. Venn Diagram of Showtimes and significantly 👀 One of its best performing bundles was uniting with Hulu and Max. This partnership allows subscribers to enjoy content from three major platforms under one subscription, broadening their entertainment choices without additional costs.

From an overall user experience and integration with the platform perspective, the addition of “Continue Watching” management functionality aligns with these wider efforts to enhance user satisfaction. By consistently evolving the types of service it offers, Disney+ is showing how serious it is about staying competitive as a first-rate streaming service.

Security Measures Strengthened

In addition to these new features, Disney+ has recently implemented stricter account sharing policies as part of a platform-wide password sharing crackdown. These security measures help protect content owners’ rights and help make sure subscribers are getting the value they’re paying for. Disney+ takes a security-first approach and is continuously working to improve its offerings. Our longstanding commitment keeps users in control and helps them have a safe and positive streaming experience.

Author’s Opinion The new “Continue Watching” list customization feature enhances the user experience, allowing for more control and a cleaner interface. This update reflects Disney+’s continued focus on improving usability while remaining competitive in the crowded streaming market.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR