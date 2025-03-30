Penry Air CEO Casey Penry Highlights the Future of Energy-Efficient Compressed Air Technology.

As technology continues to evolve across all industry sectors, Penry Air is at the forefront of expertise in the compressed air industry. CEO Casey Penry guides the company to mix in new tech like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) Industry 4.0, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make smarter and more productive air compressor answers.

Making the Future of Compressed Air Solutions

People often call compressed air the “third utility” in factory work.

It’s key for making things, processing food, medical uses, and more. Penry Air has a clear job: to deliver, guide and help customers to use energy-saving compressed air systems for what they need.

“We see that business is changing fast,” said Casey Penry, CEO of Penry Air. “Our goal at Penry Air is to bring energy education and savings to the air compressor community using current industry standards such as IIOT (Industry Internet of Things), Industry 4.0 and Artificial Intelligence..”

A Legacy of Expertise

Penry Air serves as the online store for Omaha Pneumatic Equipment Company (OPEC), a firm William Penry started over three decades ago. William Penry also led Air Power of Nebraska as its President for 40 years until he sold it to Atlas Copco in November 2016. He aimed to build the best compressed air systems custom-made for each company’s needs focusing on teaching and saving energy.

Casey Penry decided to update and grow the family business after he looked into the industry’s future. He teamed up with his sister, Kelly Penry, who knows a lot about buying companies worldwide. Casey wanted to bring new European air compressor tech and methods to the U.S. market. The brother and sister went to the COMVAC trade show in Hanover, Germany, to learn about what’s next in air compression and IIOT.

“The U.S. air compressor market has too many sellers, which makes it hard for businesses to choose,” Casey Penry said. “Big companies spend a lot on ads, but at Penry Air, we want to teach customers in a fair and neutral way so they pick the best option for their needs.”

Boosting Businesses with Clever, Power-Saving Air Compressor Solutions

Industry 4.0 and IIOT in air compressors have advantages in how companies keep an eye on and handle their compressed air systems. By using these technologies, Penry Air makes it possible to analyze data in real-time, predict when maintenance is needed, and improve performance. This leads to big energy savings, less downtime, and lower running costs.

Main Perks of Penry Air’s Method:

IIOT for Smart Tracking

AI to Make Things Better

Fitting in with Industry 4.0

Teaching Approach

Fields That Gain from Penry Air’s Know-How

Penry Air serves a diverse range of industries that rely on high-performance air compression, including:

Manufacturing & Automotive

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Food & Beverage Processing

Aerospace & High-Tech Industries

Construction & Agriculture

Municipalities & Power Generation and so on.

Helping People Learn About Energy and Use It Wisely

Penry Air wants to be more than just an air compressor vendor. It wants to educate and work together with businesses so that they can make smart choices about their air systems. Through web-based tools, consulting services, and energy efficiency customized strategies, the firm gives clients the insight to save money and be more sustainable.

Our mission goes beyond just equipment sales,” Casey Penry continued. “We work in partnership with our customers to develop air system solutions to achieve their energy-conservation goals. By applying the latest technology and best practices in the industry, we help businesses minimize waste, maximize reliability, and stay competitive in a competitive marketplace.”