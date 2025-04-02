DMR News

Disney Faces Federal Investigation Into DEI Practices

Yasmeeta Oon

Apr 2, 2025

In case you missed it, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is investigating Disney’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. This is the context in which Disney retreated from its DEI policies earlier this year under intense scrutiny. The company’s CEO, Robert Iger, received a letter from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, requesting detailed information on Disney’s rules governing diversity representation in its characters. The probe moreover focuses to Disney’s ABC News unit, which has also been warned of the scheme.

Disney has a well-deserved reputation for its cartoon classics and theme parks. In recent years, it’s been under fire from the right who accuse the company of making “woke” movies. The company has been in hot water before, after coming out against a Florida state law dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The FCC is currently looking into whether Disney’s DEI practices are in violation of its rules and void of bigoted projects.

“I want to determine whether Disney’s actions – whether ongoing or recently ended – complied at all times with applicable FCC regulations.” – FCC Chairman Carr

Disney, which has been a member of the FCC since 2017, is now studying the letter from the commission. A spokesperson for the company told us that Disney is eager to work with the FCC, and to respond to the Commission’s inquiries.

“We look forward to engaging with the commission to answer its questions.” – Disney spokesperson

Concerns Raised by FCC Chairman Carr

To fully realize the power of the FCC’s inquiry, the agency must ensure that Disney stops any harmful discriminatory programs in practice, not just in theory. Though news reports indicate that Disney has rescinded some of its DEI initiatives, said Carr, deep concerns remained.

“While I have seen reports that Disney recently walked back some of its DEI programs, significant concerns remain.” – FCC Chairman Carr

In a parallel move, Disney has settled to pay $15 million. This settlement ends a lawsuit brought by former Pres. Donald Trump for defamation. This lawsuit came on the heels of an ABC anchor’s defamatory statements that Trump had been found “liable for rape.”

The outcome of the FCC’s investigation could have significant implications for Disney’s DEI policies and broader corporate practices. Now the new merger entertainment giant is confronting these realities head-on. It has a deep commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion.

What The Author Thinks

The ongoing investigation into Disney’s DEI policies highlights the growing tension between corporate diversity efforts and political scrutiny. While the company’s attempts to adjust to these pressures might be seen as an attempt to appease both sides, the outcome of this investigation could reshape how Disney approaches inclusion, not only for its content but also within its corporate practices.

