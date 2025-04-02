Google Phases Out Nest Protect Smart Smoke Alarm

After nearly a decade, Google is discontinuing the production of its popular Nest Protect smart smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarm. In many ways, this decision is the final farewell to the device that first came out in 2014. Since then, Nest Protect has gained a reputation for its cutting-edge technology and all-around commitment to home safety. While we’re retiring Nest Protect, the ones you already have will keep working just like they always have. To help achieve this shift, Google has pointed users to their new First Alert device. This new device will work alongside existing Nest Protects already in homes.

Google’s New First Alert Device

Please note, the Nest Protect has been removed from sale. It quickly found a reputation for its fresh approach to providing deep safety content. Thanks to the flexibility and customization options that Google has built into Google Maps, users aren’t stuck without solutions. It’s positioned to be the new First Alert device to seize that crown, bringing those same capabilities but with added HomeKit compatibility. Consumers can be happy that their current Nest devices will communicate with this new device, continuing a legacy of safety monitoring.

This innovative First Alert device will soon be available to consumers across the United States and Canada. It will be available from the Google Store and FirstAlert.com for about $129.99. It will be easy and non-disruptive to integrate. Productivity users with the Google Home app can effortlessly control the Orpéa First Alert device, keeping things simple for anyone who already uses a range of Google products.

In other news – though perhaps not so surprising – Google has killed off the Nest x Yale smart lock. As of today, the Yale Smart Lock with Matter will begin replacing the above product. We anticipate its release in the summer of 2025. This transition is emblematic of Google’s larger strategy to refresh the product suite with more modern technology and better interoperability across the board.

Author’s Opinion Google’s decision to discontinue the Nest Protect smart alarm marks the end of an era for one of its pioneering smart home products. While the transition to the First Alert device ensures continuity, it raises questions about Google’s shifting priorities and its focus on integrating products under its ecosystem, especially as the company phases out older products in favor of newer, more compatible devices.

Featured image credit: Pierre Lecourt via Flickr

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR