Trump Says He’s “Very Angry” and “Pissed Off” at Putin in NBC Interview

During a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday, that’s exactly what President Donald Trump declared his intention to do. He promised to apply a 25% tariff on oil and other products exported to the United States. These tariffs are targeted specifically at Russia and are conditional on an agreement for a UK ceasefire in Ukraine. Last week, Russia and Ukraine were able to put together a partial ceasefire agreement. Such an agreement has allowed for safe passage through the Black Sea and has ended widespread attacks on energy infrastructure.

Trump’s Diplomatic Stance on Ukraine and Russia

More than anyone else, Trump underscored the urgency of the situation. He threatened that tariffs would be instated in a month if a ceasefire agreement is not accomplished. Trump even had to admit that he’s mad at Russian President Vladimir Putin. As for the good relationship, he praises it but hopes for a greater resolution.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump stated.

Trump warned of strong military response to Iran if it continued to refuse to strike a deal on its nuclear program. He warned of serious repercussions — even hinting that the use of military force was on the table.

“If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before,” Trump declared.

Trump’s Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts with Putin and Others

The upcoming tariffs themselves fit in with Trump’s larger goal of bringing an end to long-standing skirmishes and opposition on the international front. Ending the war in Ukraine has been a central foreign policy pledge from Trump on the campaign trail. For one, he has been notoriously loud with his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He even goes so far as to call him a dictator for his response to the war.

Incredibly, though, Trump is still pursuing his own diplomatic track, with plans to talk to Putin again this week. These negotiations are intended to advance Arab-Israeli peace and normalization and contribute to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ruled out any notion of direct talks with the U.S. over its nuclear program. Nevertheless, Trump went on to state that communication between American and Iranian leaders continues.

“There will be a 25% tariff on oil and other products sold in the United States, secondary tariffs,” Trump added, emphasizing the economic measures under consideration.

What The Author Thinks Trump’s aggressive stance on Russia and Iran reflects his unyielding approach to foreign policy, but these threats raise significant concerns. While his desire to negotiate peace is clear, his tactics — particularly economic and military threats — risk escalating tensions further rather than bringing about a resolution.

Featured image credit: FMT

