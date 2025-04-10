DMR News

Canada Imposes Additional Retaliatory Tariffs as Trump’s Trade War Escalates Globally

ByDayne Lee

Apr 10, 2025

Canada escalated its retaliatory actions today in response to President Donald Trump’s global tariffs, following the United States’ implementation of a 10% baseline tariff on imports from most countries. This new policy, which also includes higher duties on numerous other nations, went into effect just after midnight, marking a significant development in the ongoing trade war.

Impacts on Canada’s Economy

While Canada is not directly targeted by Trump’s global tariffs, it continues to face significant challenges, including U.S. automobile, steel, and aluminum tariffs. The country also grapples with the looming threat of economy-wide fentanyl-related tariffs. In response to the automobile duties, Ottawa has decided to implement similar tariffs on vehicles imported from the U.S. However, Canada will not extend its tariffs to U.S. auto parts or Mexican vehicles and components.

On Tuesday, Trump emphasized that while many countries have approached the U.S. seeking trade deals, the tariffs would remain in place to generate revenue. This stance has started to create fissures within the Republican Party, with some senators expressing concerns about the long-term effects of the trade strategy.

What The Author Thinks

Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy risks causing long-term harm to the global economy, including the U.S. economy itself. While it might provide short-term revenue and a political talking point, the disruption to global trade flows and the retaliatory tariffs it sparks could lead to higher prices for consumers and slower economic growth. The lack of clear, balanced negotiation may ultimately alienate key international allies and hurt American industries that rely on trade.

Featured image credit: Trump White House Archived via Flickr

