DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

TELESIN Showcases Innovative Smartphone Photography Accessories at the 2025 HK Global Resources Expo

ByEthan Lin

Apr 9, 2025

TELESIN, a leading brand in photography accessories, will showcase its latest and most innovative smartphone photography products at the 2025 HK Global Resources Expo. Focusing on the needs of social media content creators and everyday photographers, TELESIN is excited to introduce a lineup of must-have accessories at the event, taking place from April 11-14, 2025, at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

Professional Action Camera Accessories

• GoPro Charging Solutions – Fast-charging and portable designs to keep devices powered at all times.

• Remote-Controlled Selfie Sticks & Multifunctional Mounts – Engineered for extreme environments, offering unparalleled stability.

• High-Performance Filters & Metal Protective Frames – Enhancing image quality while providing robust protection.

• Underwater Filming Gear – Featuring waterproof Bluetooth selfie sticks, floating grips, and dome ports for capturing stunning over-underwater shots.

Innovative Smartphone Photography Accessories
While TELESIN is widely known for its high-quality action camera accessories, this year’s exhibit will center on the brand’s growing smartphone accessory range. Designed to enhance content creation for social media, video production, and everyday photography, these accessories bring convenience, creativity, and practicality to users. Featured products include:

• Magnetic Fill Light: This portable light is perfect for selfies, live streaming, and video calls, providing bright and even lighting anytime, anywhere.

• Neck Mount Holder: This popular accessory allows users to shoot hands-free, making it ideal for vlogging, streaming, and on-the-go content creation.

• Smoke Machine: Add atmospheric effects to your videos or live streams with this compact and easy-to-use smoke machine, a hit among creators on social media.

• Smartphone Camera Grip: A new addition to TELESIN’s lineup, offering stability and control for professional-level photography, video recording, and live streaming.

• Portable Photo Printer: Capture memories and instantly print photos directly from your smartphone, perfect for those who love physical prints on the go.

Designed for Social Media Creators
TELESIN’s accessories are crafted with the modern content creator in mind. Whether you’re enhancing your video production quality, adding dramatic lighting effects, or capturing crisp, stable shots, TELESIN’s products are built to help creators elevate their content. Compact, stylish, and user-friendly, these accessories meet the needs of creators who want professional results with minimal hassle.

Exhibition Details

Date: April 11-14, 2025
Exhibition Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong
Booth No.: Hall 9, 9F06

About TELESIN

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, TELESIN specializes in innovative photography accessories. Committed to pushing the boundaries of product design and functionality, TELESIN aims to enhance the photographic experience and empower users globally.

For More Information:

Website: https://www.telesinstore.com/

Social Media:

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/telesin.fans

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/telesin_official/

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@telesin

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trade Groups Warn Tariffs Will Drive Up Prices on Sneakers, Jeans, and Most American Apparel
Apr 9, 2025 Hilary Ong
ChatGPT Sees Explosive Growth in India, But Monetization Struggles Behind
Apr 9, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
DOGE to Host Hackathon Aimed at Building ‘Mega API’ for IRS Data
Apr 9, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801