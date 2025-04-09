TELESIN Showcases Innovative Smartphone Photography Accessories at the 2025 HK Global Resources Expo

TELESIN, a leading brand in photography accessories, will showcase its latest and most innovative smartphone photography products at the 2025 HK Global Resources Expo. Focusing on the needs of social media content creators and everyday photographers, TELESIN is excited to introduce a lineup of must-have accessories at the event, taking place from April 11-14, 2025, at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

Professional Action Camera Accessories

• GoPro Charging Solutions – Fast-charging and portable designs to keep devices powered at all times.

• Remote-Controlled Selfie Sticks & Multifunctional Mounts – Engineered for extreme environments, offering unparalleled stability.

• High-Performance Filters & Metal Protective Frames – Enhancing image quality while providing robust protection.

• Underwater Filming Gear – Featuring waterproof Bluetooth selfie sticks, floating grips, and dome ports for capturing stunning over-underwater shots.

Innovative Smartphone Photography Accessories

While TELESIN is widely known for its high-quality action camera accessories, this year’s exhibit will center on the brand’s growing smartphone accessory range. Designed to enhance content creation for social media, video production, and everyday photography, these accessories bring convenience, creativity, and practicality to users. Featured products include:

• Magnetic Fill Light: This portable light is perfect for selfies, live streaming, and video calls, providing bright and even lighting anytime, anywhere.

• Neck Mount Holder: This popular accessory allows users to shoot hands-free, making it ideal for vlogging, streaming, and on-the-go content creation.

• Smoke Machine: Add atmospheric effects to your videos or live streams with this compact and easy-to-use smoke machine, a hit among creators on social media.

• Smartphone Camera Grip: A new addition to TELESIN’s lineup, offering stability and control for professional-level photography, video recording, and live streaming.

• Portable Photo Printer: Capture memories and instantly print photos directly from your smartphone, perfect for those who love physical prints on the go.

Designed for Social Media Creators

TELESIN’s accessories are crafted with the modern content creator in mind. Whether you’re enhancing your video production quality, adding dramatic lighting effects, or capturing crisp, stable shots, TELESIN’s products are built to help creators elevate their content. Compact, stylish, and user-friendly, these accessories meet the needs of creators who want professional results with minimal hassle.

Exhibition Details

Date: April 11-14, 2025

Exhibition Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong

Booth No.: Hall 9, 9F06

About TELESIN

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, TELESIN specializes in innovative photography accessories. Committed to pushing the boundaries of product design and functionality, TELESIN aims to enhance the photographic experience and empower users globally.

