BBC Urges Greater Recognition from Apple and Google News Aggregators

The BBC has recently gone to the mat, filing a legal complaint against Google with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). They call for Apple News and Google News to highlight news providers more prominently. As a case in point, Apple recently announced a temporary halt to its AI-generated news summaries. This decision comes after pressure on the inaccuracy from the BBC.

Complaint Against Content Promotion Platforms

Violated content promotion platforms Apple News and Google News act as news aggregators, stitching together stories from competing publishers—in this case, the BBC. The BBC’s complaint is focused on these platforms reducing the exposure for the original report, the source of the news they display. The nonprofit hopes to see the CMA intervene and make sure it is recognized appropriately for its contributions. This is an important step to ensuring that the BBC retains the support of British households that pay for it through their licence fees.

Given that the licence fee forms an essential part of the BBC’s stewardship, its very survival is dependent on winning public support. The organization is committed to the idea that audiences will see what’s worth seeing in our content within the dollar. If they pass that value onto gatekeepers like Apple and Google, it erodes the BBC’s value.

Apple Suspends AI-Powered News Summaries

In the wake of these developments, Apple has suspended its AI-powered news summaries. Unfortunately, this new feature intended to help users has been faced with incessant criticism for delivering misleading information. This pause and review process is a promising sign that the company recognizes the serious issues cited in the BBC’s series of reports.

The BBC’s complaint is of enormous consequence. Yet it highlights the growing animus between established media players and news-sharing digital platforms. The CMA—the Competition and Markets Authority—is the UK’s antitrust regulatory body. It will investigate the ways in which Apple and Google distort and suppress news providers.

“If audiences derive value from our content and services but attribute that value to gatekeepers instead of the BBC, then that undermines the perceived value of the BBC.” – The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)

With these developments still playing out, we’ll have to see how the CMA responds to the BBC’s call. Depending on the outcome, it could create important precedents for or against news aggregators. It will affect how they credit original sources in our quickly changing digital media ecosystem.

Author’s Opinion The BBC’s complaint against Apple and Google highlights a growing concern over the crediting of original news sources. As news aggregation platforms continue to dominate, it’s critical that the organizations producing original content are properly recognized. This legal challenge may set important precedents for how digital platforms attribute value to the creators of news, which could have long-lasting effects on the media industry.

Featured image credit: Elliott Brown via Flickr

