Experts Highlight the Importance of Maternity Support: Key Takeaways from the Momcozy x NAPS Webinar

On March 21, leading mom and baby brand Momcozy partnered with NAPS, the Newborn and Parenting Support, to host an expert-led webinar, “Finding Comfort During Pregnancy.” The session featured Emily Silver, NP-C, IBCLC, a former labor and delivery nurse and current maternal-child healthcare provider, and Dr. Alex DiGrado, a women’s health pelvic floor physical therapist. Together, they shared expert insights on common pregnancy discomforts and practical solutions to help expecting moms navigate their pregnancy journey with greater ease.

Throughout the discussion, the speakers emphasized that while pregnancy-related aches and pains—such as headaches, back pain, round ligament pain, and muscle spasms—are common, they should not be considered “normal” or something moms simply have to endure. Hormonal fluctuations, sleep disruptions, and digestive issues further add to the physical and emotional toll of pregnancy, making effective support essential for moms.

Dr. DiGrado highlighted the importance of pelvic floor health and external support in alleviating pregnancy discomforts. She demonstrated how the Maternova Hospital-Grade Belly Band, with its Ergonest Support Structure™—a widened back support to evenly distribute pressure across the lower back—provides essential reinforcement to relieve lower back strain and ease the pressure caused by a growing belly. Designed for optimal comfort and flexibility, the Maternova belly band adapts to a mom’s changing body, offering continuous support for daily activities while promoting better posture and reducing fatigue.

Emily Silver, NP-C, shared, “The belly band is something that I used for my third pregnancy,” she shared. “There is so much pressure that causes pain in the front of your pelvis and in your lower back and having that gentle pressure and left offered huge relief. I recommend it now to all the pregnant moms who I work with – that and pelvic floor physical therapy! ”

As experts emphasized, having the proper support can make all the difference during pregnancy, allowing moms to stay active and comfortable rather than simply enduring discomfort. Whether through the right maternity pillow or a belly band, the importance of investing in effective support solutions is clear. Momcozy understands the unique challenges moms face during pregnancy, which is why our range of products—from the maternity pillow to the Maternova belly band—are thoughtfully designed to provide the comfort and support expecting moms need. We are committed to empowering moms with science-backed solutions that help them embrace their pregnancy journey with confidence, ease, and better well-being.

