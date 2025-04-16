Prenatal DNA Testing Expands Nationwide, Offering Non-Invasive Paternity Tests and Gender Reveals

Prenatal DNA Testing, a provider of non-invasive prenatal paternity testing and gender reveal services, has expanded its operations nationwide, allowing women across the U.S. to access its services through upscale offices or mobile phlebotomists. Founded in Midtown Manhattan near Grand Central Station, the company now operates in all major cities, including Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston, offering discreet, convenient, and reliable DNA testing during pregnancy.

The demand for non-invasive prenatal testing has increased significantly as expectant mothers seek convenient, private, and accurate ways to confirm paternity and discover their baby’s gender. As technology advances, the ability to perform DNA testing early in pregnancy has become increasingly popular. The U.S. prenatal DNA testing market has grown in response to these changing needs, with an increasing number of women looking for tests that offer peace of mind without the invasiveness of traditional methods.

Prenatal DNA Testing distinguishes itself within the industry by offering services that prioritize privacy and discretion. The company’s all-female team of phlebotomists performs blood draws from the mother and saliva collection from the alleged father. With results available as early as the seventh week of pregnancy and a rapid turnaround in as little as 3 business days, the service provides valuable insights when women need them most.

“We believe in offering a safe, discreet, and reliable solution for women who need clarity during their pregnancy,” said Natalie Alexander, founder of Prenatal DNA Testing. “By offering mobile phlebotomists, we’re making the process even more convenient, allowing women to complete their testing in the comfort of their own homes.”

Prenatal DNA Testing has a broad footprint across the U.S., serving major metropolitan areas and extending its reach with a nationwide network of mobile phlebotomists. The service is non-invasive and involves a simple blood draw from the mother and a saliva sample from the alleged father. Results come with a paternity probability of at least 99.99% or 0%, in addition to an option for gender determination. Payment plans are available for customers.

“We understand how important it is for expectant mothers to have the right answers at the right time,” Alexander continued. “Our mission is to give women peace of mind, whether they are preparing for a baby shower or making important life decisions.”

With its commitment to privacy, accuracy, and convenience, Prenatal DNA Testing is reshaping the way expectant mothers approach paternity testing and gender reveals. The expansion of its services across the U.S. reflects the growing need for reliable, non-invasive options for prenatal care.

About Prenatal DNA Testing:

Prenatal DNA Testing offers non-invasive prenatal paternity tests and gender reveal services. Founded in Midtown Manhattan, the company serves clients across the United States through upscale offices and a nationwide network of mobile phlebotomists. The company is committed to providing discreet, private, and reliable testing for women in the early stages of pregnancy.

Media Contact:

Natalie Alexander

info@prenataldnatesting.com

www.prenataldnatesting.com