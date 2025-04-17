AI-Powered Data Centers Set to Drive Half of U.S. Electricity Demand Growth

Data centers have the potential to play a huge role in shaping the future of electricity demand across the United States. By 2030, they’re projected to account for almost half the overall growth. The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently released their first-ever energy efficiency market report, which represents a pretty big deal. By the end of the decade, data centers will use a mind-boggling 945 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually. This figure exceeds Japan’s total annual energy consumption, which brings into sharp focus the sustainability of such rapid growth.

The United States will again be at the head of the world’s growth in data center energy consumption, with China coming in a very close second. Additionally, the demand for data processing and storage is increasing at an exponential rate. Their energy consumption will continue to grow rapidly, increasing from today’s levels by more than twice over just the next seven years. This uptick will soon make data centers one of the biggest drivers of global electricity consumption. They will exceed the energy use of sectors such as aluminum, steel, cement, chemicals and all other energy-intensive goods put together.

Environmental Concerns and Legislative Action

The IEA’s flagship annual report doesn’t pull punches on one key issue. Data centers are projected to be the leading cause of the global rise in electricity use. This ongoing trend is causing major concern among environmental advocates and lawmakers alike, particularly as policymakers grapple with impacts to climate goals. Alex de Vries, an energy expert, emphasized the potential risks involved:

“This could be a serious risk for our ability to achieve our climate goals and increase our reliance, or at least extend, our reliance on fossil fuels.” – Alex de Vries

New York state Senator Kristen Gonzalez has just introduced a much better bill. Given recent developments, this legislation would help start addressing the massive energy usage of data centers. Renewably powered facilities The proposed legislation would require operators to use renewable energy sources to operate their facilities. Furthermore, data center operators would need to submit an annual report on their water and energy usage. This move is indicative of the rising public outcry against the environmental effects of this increased energy demand from these facilities.

Robert Stoner, an industry analyst, noted:

“Utilities really don’t like adding renewable power plants to their systems.” – Robert Stoner

This reluctance could create challenges for energy providers as they look to invest in infrastructure to serve AI-powered data centers.

A Stargate joint venture is prepared to invest $500 billion over the next four years. Their mission? To create AI-ready data centers, and produce the cleanest electricity possible in the cleanest locations—powering artificial intelligence applications across the U.S. This major investment points to the growing importance of AI technologies. At the same time, it makes clear that this growth may not be sustainable without a commensurate build-out of renewable energy infrastructure.

As data centers continue to proliferate and expand their energy needs, policymakers and industry leaders face mounting pressure to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility. The difficulty is balancing this increase in electricity demand with the United States’ climate goals.

Author’s Opinion While AI-powered data centers are central to the tech-driven future, the increasing energy consumption linked to them cannot be ignored. The need to prioritize renewable energy infrastructure alongside the expansion of AI technologies is critical. Without a sustainable energy framework, the rapid growth of data centers risks undermining long-term environmental goals. Policymakers must take swift action to ensure that the growth of data centers does not come at the expense of the planet.

Featured image credit: vecstock via Freepik

