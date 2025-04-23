Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple Launches on Amazon — A Gritty New Fantasy Novel That Flips the Chosen One Trope on Its Head

April 22, 2025 – Today marks the official release of Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple, a dark fantasy novel that merges epic worldbuilding with the emotional depth of a tightly woven party. Written by author J.B. Coleman, this new entry in the fantasy genre blends gritty storytelling with RPG-inspired dynamics to offer something refreshingly different for fans of modern fantasy, tabletop storytelling, and complex character arcs.

The novel is now available in Kindle and hardcover formats on Amazon, with a paperback edition arriving May 5, and an audiobook currently in development.

Order Now on Amazon – https://dungeonlords.com/the-lost-disciple

A Fantasy World After the Fall — And a Hero Who Became the Enemy

In The Lost Disciple, readers are introduced to a world where the long-awaited prophecy has already come to pass—but not as foretold. The chosen one rose as expected… but instead of saving the world, he seized it.

The story picks up in the uneasy aftermath. The prophecy has failed. The hero has fallen—not to death, but to ambition. Now, five unlikely individuals are drawn together by fate and circumstance. They didn’t set out to save the world. Some don’t even believe it’s worth saving. But as the land fractures, strange powers stir, and the consequences of one man’s betrayal ripple across the kingdom, they may be the only ones who can face what’s coming.

With a narrative that leans into high-stakes moral complexity, Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple asks a powerful question: what happens to the world when the one meant to save it decides not to?

An Original Story Built from the Ground Up

While the name “Dungeon Lords” may sound familiar to fans of early 2000s PC gaming, author J.B. Coleman is clear—this isn’t a revival. It’s a reckoning. After acquiring the dormant DungeonLords.com domain, Coleman set out to build an entirely original fantasy world under the name—a world shaped by the emotional rhythm of tabletop roleplaying and the narrative muscle of modern epic fantasy.

“There’s something powerful about a group of flawed characters forced together by fate,” says Coleman. “They’re not heroes in the traditional sense. They’re people trying to survive, trying to protect what matters to them, even when the bigger picture feels impossible.”

The book features five main characters:

Faro – Once a disciple of the chosen one, now a lion-like creature with no memory of his past.

– Once a disciple of the chosen one, now a lion-like creature with no memory of his past. Tobi – A dwarven tavern owner who just wants to keep his bar and his daughter safe.

– A dwarven tavern owner who just wants to keep his bar and his daughter safe. Lena – A woodland elf with a sharp eye and secrets even her allies don’t suspect.

– A woodland elf with a sharp eye and secrets even her allies don’t suspect. Thora – A barmaid with a strong arm and a stronger sense of loyalty.

– A barmaid with a strong arm and a stronger sense of loyalty. Mathias – A healer with a distaste for magic and a mind that never stops calculating risk.

The party dynamic—both tense and intimate—is a clear homage to tabletop campaigns, giving readers the feel of a sprawling fantasy world with the grounded storytelling of a great RPG session.

Built for Fantasy Readers, Inspired by Gamers

Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple speaks to a growing audience of fantasy readers who came up through RPGs, both digital and tabletop. It delivers what many of today’s genre fans crave: immersive worldbuilding, slow-burn character development, political tension, and battles that carry emotional weight.

Unlike traditional “chosen one” narratives, the book leans into the aftermath—the moral ambiguity of power, the weight of broken trust, and the challenge of fighting for a world that’s already disappointed you.

More Than a Book—A Growing World

The release of The Lost Disciple marks the first entry in a long-term series that promises to grow in complexity and scale with each installment. As the story unfolds over multiple volumes, the characters will face consequences that evolve the world itself—an echo of the “campaign arcs” that gamers and fantasy fans alike will find familiar.

Signed copies and limited-edition collector’s editions are also available through the official site, giving early fans something tangible and personal to hold onto as the series grows.

From Indie Roots to a Fully Fleshed World

J.B. Coleman has built this story from the ground up—not just the world and characters, but the entire platform supporting it. From buying the DungeonLords.com domain to designing the marketing, outreach, and signed editions, The Lost Disciple is the product of independent vision, passion, and the drive to give readers something they can live in—not just read.

“There’s a lot of noise out there, especially in fantasy,” says Coleman. “I didn’t want to chase tropes — and I sometimes make fun of them — I wanted to write the kind of story that gamers like me would fall into. Something dark. Something that asks big questions. And something that feels personal, even when the stakes are massive.”

With strong reader-first messaging and a growing community already forming around the launch, Dungeon Lords is positioned not just as a debut novel, but as the beginning of something much bigger.

Now Available

Dungeon Lords: The Lost Disciple

By J.B. Coleman

