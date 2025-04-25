SEO Agency, SEO.co, Expands Digital Marketing and SEO Services to Chicago, Illinois

SEO agency, SEO.co, a national leader in performance-driven digital marketing, proudly announces its expansion into Chicago, Illinois. The move is a strategic step in the company’s mission to help businesses across the U.S. dominate their digital presence through premium SEO services, authoritative link building, and scalable white label marketing solutions.

As the third-largest city in the United States, Chicago presents an exciting opportunity for SEO.co to support local businesses and agencies navigating an increasingly competitive online landscape. The company’s decision to invest in Chicago underscores its commitment to serving regional markets with deep industry knowledge, personalized support, and measurable results.

“We’re thrilled to bring our tailored SEO services to one of the most dynamic and diverse business hubs in the country,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. “Chicago’s thriving economy and digital innovation ecosystem make it a natural fit for our growth strategy. Our team is ready to help local businesses grow their search visibility, increase inbound traffic, and ultimately boost revenue.”

Bringing Industry-Leading SEO to Chicago Businesses

The Chicago SEO agency expansion introduces a full suite of digital services to Chicago-based organizations—ranging from early-stage startups to large enterprises across sectors like healthcare, legal, SaaS, and ecommerce.

At the core of SEO.co’s service offering is technical SEO, where the agency conducts comprehensive audits to ensure a website is fast, crawlable, mobile-friendly, and built with a clean structure that search engines can easily index. Their in-house experts fix broken links, optimize site speed, enhance user experience (UX), and resolve duplicate content issues to lay a strong foundation for ranking improvements.

The agency’s on-page SEO strategy focuses on optimizing content, HTML tags, URL structure, and keyword targeting. SEO.co helps businesses craft content that is not only relevant and compelling to users, but also structured to meet search engine ranking requirements.

But what sets SEO.co apart is its manual, white-hat link building service. Through relationship-driven outreach, the agency secures editorial links from high-authority domains that pass genuine SEO value. These are not bought or spammy links—they’re earned placements on relevant websites with real traffic and credibility.

“From startups to enterprise clients, we’re bringing battle-tested SEO strategies that actually move the needle,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEO.co. “This expansion enables us to work even more closely with Chicago-based companies to help them scale their online visibility with sustainable and ethical marketing strategies.”

In addition, SEO.co offers content development solutions that pair SEO expertise with professional storytelling. Whether it’s blog posts, landing pages, or thought leadership content, every asset is crafted to engage readers and rank well in search.

Empowering Agencies with Scalable White Label SEO

In addition to direct client services, SEO.co is well-known for its white label SEO solutions—a unique offering that empowers marketing agencies to scale their SEO operations without increasing overhead. With a dedicated backend team, agencies can deliver high-quality SEO, link building, and reporting to their own clients under their own brand.

The company also offers PPC (pay-per-click) advertising management, helping businesses optimize their ad spend across platforms like Google Ads and Bing. SEO.co combines keyword intelligence, ad copy testing, and landing page optimization to maximize conversions and return on ad spend (ROAS).

“Chicago businesses need measurable ROI from their marketing spend, and that’s what we deliver,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re not just about rankings—we’re about driving conversions, qualified leads, and long-term client success. With our white label and link building programs, we’re enabling both brands and agencies to multiply their reach and results.”

About SEO.co

Founded in 2010, SEO.co has grown into a trusted digital marketing agency serving clients nationwide. The company’s core belief is that long-term SEO success is rooted in ethical practices, high-quality content, and authoritative link acquisition. With a client-first mindset, SEO.co has helped thousands of businesses grow their online presence while maintaining strict adherence to Google’s quality guidelines.

Today, SEO.co serves businesses in nearly every major metropolitan market, with its newest investment in Chicago marking a major step toward deeper regional engagement.