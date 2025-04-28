Shanghainese Heritage, NYC Energy: Linglong Reinterprets Xiao Long Bao for the Fast-Casual Generation

Linglong, which means “exquisite and delicate” in Chinese, is a culinary newcomer reviving the traditional craft of xiao long bao (soup dumplings) in a modern fast-casual format. Located at 213 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001, the flagship store blends heritage and creativity to serve handmade dumplings that are beautiful, affordable, and rooted in quality.

Founded by New York-based restaurateur Kathy Jiang, Linglong pays homage to the time-honored techniques of Shanghainese soup dumplings while presenting a fresh, contemporary interpretation for today’s food lovers.

“Tradition is a foundation, not a limit,” says Kathy. “As a Shanghai native, I bring deep passion and cultural roots to this iconic dish, along with the belief that even the most cherished traditions can evolve. Chinese cuisine is full of precision and soul. With Linglong, I want to carry that spirit into a new era, making soup dumplings approachable, creative, and part of everyday life.”

Each Linglong dumpling is handmade with paper-thin skin and a flavorful burst of aromatic broth. The menu includes traditional pork and crab roe dumplings, as well as bold, creative options such as salted egg yolk custard, plant-based vegan fillings, Libyan ham, fish maw with chicken soup, and molten cheese. Each flavor is thoughtfully crafted with its unique color and shape, creating a variety that whets the appetite.

Linglong’s steamer baskets of four dumplings are priced from $6.99 to $8.99, putting fine craftsmanship within everyday reach. Designed as a “store within a store,” the space blends authenticity with flexibility and invites guests to watch the making process up close. Beyond soup dumplings, Linglong offers a concise selection of handmade dim sum and vegan-friendly dishes, all prepared with the same attention to detail.

The brand’s culinary advisor is Mr. Liang, the former executive chef of a dim sum restaurant founded by renowned food critic and writer Cai Lan. With twenty year’s experience and a deep respect for traditional technique, he brings both craftsmanship and creative insight to Linglong’s evolving menu.

Looking ahead, Linglong plans to expand beyond New York, bringing its fast-casual xiao long bao concept to cities across the United States.

“This is just the beginning,” says Kathy, who also owns five successful restaurants in the city and brings over six years of industry experience. “To me, handmade Chinese food is not just about tradition, it’s about heart, craft, and innovation. I hope to make it part of people’s daily lives, one city and one dumpling at a time. Linglong is my love letter to Chinese cuisine, and my way of sharing that joy with the world.”

Linglong is now open at 213 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001. For more information, please visit @linglong.nyc on Instagram.

About Linglong

Linglong is a next-generation xiao long bao and dim sum brand redefining Chinese culinary heritage for the modern era. With its flagship location in Midtown New York City, Linglong delivers handmade soup dumplings and small bites with globally inspired flavors and a bold aesthetic. Founded by restaurateur Kathy Jiang, the brand combines tradition, creativity, and accessibility.

https://www.instagram.com/linglong.nyc/