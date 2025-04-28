DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Shanghainese Heritage, NYC Energy: Linglong Reinterprets Xiao Long Bao for the Fast-Casual Generation

ByEthan Lin

Apr 28, 2025

Linglong, which means “exquisite and delicate” in Chinese, is a culinary newcomer reviving the traditional craft of xiao long bao  (soup dumplings) in a modern fast-casual format. Located at 213 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001, the flagship store blends heritage and creativity to serve handmade dumplings that are beautiful, affordable, and rooted in quality.

Founded by New York-based restaurateur Kathy Jiang, Linglong pays homage to the time-honored techniques of Shanghainese soup dumplings while presenting a fresh, contemporary interpretation for today’s food lovers.

“Tradition is a foundation, not a limit,” says Kathy. “As a Shanghai native, I bring deep passion and cultural roots to this iconic dish, along with the belief that even the most cherished traditions can evolve. Chinese cuisine is full of precision and soul. With Linglong, I want to carry that spirit into a new era, making soup dumplings approachable, creative, and part of everyday life.”

Each Linglong dumpling is handmade with paper-thin skin and a flavorful burst of aromatic broth. The menu includes traditional pork and crab roe dumplings, as well as bold, creative options such as salted egg yolk custard, plant-based vegan fillings, Libyan ham, fish maw with chicken soup, and molten cheese. Each flavor is thoughtfully crafted with its unique color and shape, creating a variety that whets the appetite.

Linglong’s steamer baskets of four dumplings are priced from $6.99 to $8.99, putting fine craftsmanship within everyday reach. Designed as a “store within a store,” the space blends authenticity with flexibility and invites guests to watch the making process up close. Beyond soup dumplings, Linglong offers a concise selection of handmade dim sum and vegan-friendly dishes, all prepared with the same attention to detail. 

The brand’s culinary advisor is Mr. Liang, the former executive chef of a dim sum restaurant founded by renowned food critic and writer Cai Lan. With twenty year’s experience and a deep respect for traditional technique, he brings both craftsmanship and creative insight to Linglong’s evolving menu.

Looking ahead, Linglong plans to expand beyond New York, bringing its fast-casual xiao long bao concept to cities across the United States.

“This is just the beginning,” says Kathy, who also owns five successful restaurants in the city and brings over six years of industry experience. “To me, handmade Chinese food is not just about tradition, it’s about heart, craft, and innovation. I hope to make it part of people’s daily lives, one city and one dumpling at a time. Linglong is my love letter to Chinese cuisine, and my way of sharing that joy with the world.”

Linglong is now open at 213 W 35th St, New York, NY 10001. For more information, please visit @linglong.nyc on Instagram.

About Linglong
Linglong is a next-generation xiao long bao and dim sum brand redefining Chinese culinary heritage for the modern era. With its flagship location in Midtown New York City, Linglong delivers handmade soup dumplings and small bites with globally inspired flavors and a bold aesthetic. Founded by restaurateur Kathy Jiang, the brand combines tradition, creativity, and accessibility.

https://www.instagram.com/linglong.nyc/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Intel decides against spinning out Intel Capital
Apr 28, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
AI Data Center Demand Continues to Surge, Amazon and Nvidia Report
Apr 28, 2025 Hilary Ong
SEO Agency, SEO.co Announces Expansion to Los Angeles, California Market
Apr 28, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2024 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801