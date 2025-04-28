DMR News

Intel decides against spinning out Intel Capital

ByYasmeeta Oon

Apr 28, 2025

Intel Corporation has also decided against spinning out its venture capital arm, Intel Capital. This decision follows an arduous and contentious process that transpired last year. This decision heralds a significant strategic shift for the company. Under former CEO Pat Gelsinger’s leadership, they had been considering this shift for a while.

In recent months, talk of the possible spin-off crowded ahead, fueled by Gelsinger’s enthusiastic endorsement of the move. The company decided in the end that keeping Intel Capital would better serve its long-term strategic goals.

Rejection of the Spin-Off Plan

Intel’s executive advisor, Lip-Bu Tan, made clear the reasons for this decision.

“We have made the decision not to spin off Intel Capital, but to work with the team to monetize our existing portfolio, while being more selective on new investments that support the strategy we need to get our balance sheet healthy and start the process of deleveraging this year.” – Lip-Bu Tan

Mark Rostick, another major player in the negotiations, shared hopeful views for Intel Capital’s promise. He noted that he was confident that their record of success in venture capital could attract independent investors.

“We thought our track record merited attention from outside investors.” – Mark Rostick

The firm’s leadership has announced they will not proceed with the spin-off. This decision is particularly timely as most firms are rethinking their investment focus in light of broader economic uncertainty. The growing venture capital ecosystem, once an asset to Intel, now poses a considerable threat. Yet it creates new possibilities as the ambitious company pursues its purpose through these perplexities.

Author’s Opinion

Intel’s decision to retain Intel Capital appears to be a wise move. In times of uncertainty, the ability to monetize existing assets and ensure long-term financial stability is crucial. Instead of pushing for a spin-off that could divide focus, Intel seems committed to strengthening its core business and positioning itself for future growth in an increasingly complex environment.

Yasmeeta Oon

