OpenAI Launches Lightweight Version of ChatGPT Deep Research Tool

OpenAI has open-sourced an official new “lightweight” version of its ChatGPT deep research tool. This thrilling release opens up the tool to even more users. This innovative tool is designed to scour the web and compile comprehensive research reports on various topics, providing users with valuable insights and information. The rollout started on April 24, 2025, with the tool available for all ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro users.

After this first roll-out, OpenAI intends to broaden access to Enterprise and education users over the course of next week. These end-users now get to experience the same high quality of usage as their Team-user counterparts. This creates an opportunity for a diverse range of people to harness this immensely powerful investigative tool. The lightweight responsive version instead prioritizes getting efficient responses to the public. It continues the depth and quality that users have come to expect from OpenAI’s offerings.

Lightweight Version Enhancements

The ChatGPT deep research tool is based on a specialized version of OpenAI’s o4-mini model. This progress is a testament to OpenAI’s ongoing dedication to improving the user experience with powerful yet efficient research tools. This latest release follows closely on the heels of an announcement for the original ChatGPT deep research tool. Since its unveiling, that tool met with an enthusiastic response.

OpenAI has now made the lightweight version available to free ChatGPT users as of today. This decision underscores OpenAI’s goal of democratizing access to advanced AI tools, allowing more individuals to benefit from enhanced research capabilities.

“Responses will typically be shorter while maintaining the depth and quality you’ve come to expect,” – OpenAI.

OpenAI worked to make this new lightweight version more functional and easier to use. Once you reach the limits of the deep research full version, your searches will seamlessly convert to the lighter weight version. This user-centered feature means users can pick up where they left off without compromising efficiency with a dip in quality.

Author’s Opinion While the new lightweight version of the ChatGPT research tool represents an exciting step forward in accessibility, its effectiveness will depend heavily on the real-world applications it serves. Making advanced AI tools more widely available is a great move, but how this tool performs for users, especially in highly nuanced fields, will ultimately determine its success. OpenAI should ensure that the shift to lighter models doesn’t compromise the tool’s depth and accuracy in critical scenarios.

Featured image credit: Sanket Mishra via Pexels

Follow us for more breaking news on DMR