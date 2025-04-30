SEC.co Introduces Zero Trust Readiness Cybersecurity Assessments for Mid-Market Enterprises

As cyberattacks grow in sophistication and frequency, SEC.co, a leading cybersecurity consulting firm, today announced the launch of its Zero Trust Readiness Assessments—a comprehensive new cybersecurity audit offering designed to help mid-market enterprises evaluate and implement Zero Trust architecture.

The Zero Trust model—built on the principle of “never trust, always verify”—is rapidly becoming the gold standard in cybersecurity, especially for organizations with distributed workforces, cloud infrastructure, and limited internal security teams. SEC.co’s new service empowers companies to assess their current cybersecurity posture, uncover vulnerabilities, and develop a practical, phased roadmap for Zero Trust adoption.

A Holistic, Risk-Based Approach to Zero Trust

SEC.co’s Zero Trust Readiness Assessment includes:

Cybersecurity Audit – A full review of existing IT infrastructure, user access privileges, endpoint security, and compliance posture.

– A full review of existing IT infrastructure, user access privileges, endpoint security, and compliance posture. Penetration Testing – Controlled simulations of real-world attacks to expose exploitable gaps across networks, applications, and devices.

– Controlled simulations of real-world attacks to expose exploitable gaps across networks, applications, and devices. Policy & Process Evaluation – Examination of employee permissions, authentication protocols, and data governance policies.

– Examination of employee permissions, authentication protocols, and data governance policies. Technology Gap Analysis – Review of current tools (firewalls, IAM, MFA, SIEM) against industry benchmarks and Zero Trust maturity models.

– Review of current tools (firewalls, IAM, MFA, SIEM) against industry benchmarks and Zero Trust maturity models. Strategic Roadmap & Implementation Plan – A tailored, executive-ready report with prioritized actions, timelines, and vendor-neutral recommendations.

“As enterprise-grade attacks increasingly target smaller companies, Zero Trust is no longer optional—it’s essential,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEC.co. “Our new assessments help mid-sized businesses cut through complexity and move toward stronger security with confidence. We’re bridging the gap between intention and execution.”

Educating and Equipping the Underserved Mid-Market

While larger enterprises have dedicated CISOs and internal security teams, mid-sized companies are often left to navigate cybersecurity with limited resources. SEC.co’s offering is purpose-built to serve this market, helping clients align security strategy with business goals—without overengineering solutions.

“Too many mid-market companies are reactive when it comes to security,” said Samuel Edards, Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re shifting that mindset. This service not only diagnoses existing risks—it builds awareness and equips leadership with a clear path forward. Our brand is about making cybersecurity smart, accessible, and actionable.”

Aligning Cybersecurity with Business Objectives

As regulatory requirements and ransomware threats increase, SEC.co’s Zero Trust solution is already seeing strong demand. The company has onboarded clients across technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services—many of whom cite improved compliance readiness and increased resilience as key outcomes.

“Security is not just a cost—it’s a business enabler,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “Our assessments are designed to help decision-makers make smart, defensible investments in security. It’s about risk reduction and operational continuity, which translates into long-term ROI.”

Organizations interested in evaluating their Zero Trust maturity can now schedule a free discovery call or initial risk consultation with SEC.co’s advisory team.

About SEC.co

SEC.co is a cybersecurity consulting firm helping companies strengthen their defenses against modern cyber threats. With services including cybersecurity audits, penetration testing, compliance readiness, and managed risk advisory, SEC.co partners with organizations to build resilient, secure digital ecosystems. The firm works with clients across multiple industries, from startups to enterprise. SEC.co is a devision of DEV.co, a web development agency, founded in Seattle with offices around the United States.