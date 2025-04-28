DMR News

Solid Hook Inc. Achieves Safety Milestone with Zero Lost-Time Incidents

Apr 28, 2025

Solid Hook Inc., a trusted name in machinery moving, millwrighting, and heavy equipment rigging services, is proud to announce the achievement of a major operational milestone: zero lost-time incidents across all projects over the past year. This accomplishment highlights Solid Hook’s continued commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards in the machinery relocation and heavy transport industry.

Specializing in the transportation, installation, and removal of industrial equipment, Solid Hook Inc. has completed hundreds of complex projects across Ontario without a single safety-related delay or injury. The company’s expertise covers a wide range of services, including rigging, millwrighting, tilt and load transport, and precision machinery placement.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do,” said Varun Saini, Operations Manager at Solid Hook Inc. “Our clients trust us not just to move their equipment, but to protect their people, property, and schedules. Achieving zero lost-time incidents is a direct result of the care, planning, and professionalism our team brings to every heavy equipment move, millwright service, and rigging project.”

Solid Hook Inc.’s approach to heavy machinery relocation emphasizes detailed pre-project planning, customized rigging strategies, and ongoing safety training for all team members. The company invests in modern lifting equipment, tilt and load trucks, and specialized rigging tools to ensure every project — whether it involves moving an injection molding machine, installing industrial ovens, or transporting precision laboratory equipment — is completed safely and efficiently.

As Solid Hook continues to expand its services across Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, and Waterloo Region, maintaining a strong safety record remains a top priority. The company remains dedicated to supporting manufacturers, research institutions, and local businesses with reliable, safety-focused heavy equipment and machinery movers, rigging services, and millwrighting solutions.

For more information about Solid Hook Inc. and its full range of rigging, machinery relocation, and millwright services, visit: https://solidhook.ca/

