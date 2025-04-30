SurgeGraph Announces Beta Launch of New Feature: Knowledge

SurgeGraph, the leading AI writing tool today announced the beta launch of its new feature, “Knowledge”. This intelligent tool allows users to upload and leverage proprietary information, enabling the AI within SurgeGraph Vertex to generate more personalized, unique, and information-rich content.

Knowledge allows users to build custom libraries by uploading website URLs, text snippets, or documents (PDF, MD, TXT formats up to 5MB). This enables the AI to draw upon knowledge not publicly available, resulting in content that reflects the user’s specific expertise and insights.

Users can create multiple libraries for different clients or subject areas, with each library supporting up to 30 assets and each asset accommodating up to 40,000 words. The feature also includes a query functionality within each library, allowing users to quickly retrieve specific information via a chatbot interface.

During the content writing process, users can designate specific knowledge libraries to inform the AI when building outlines and generating content. The “Knowledge Highlights” feature allows users to quickly spot the portions of the generated text that were sourced from their uploaded materials.

“Knowledge directly addresses the challenge of AI-generated text often lacking unique, proprietary, in-house expertise,” said Sara Salim, spokesperson for SurgeGraph. “By enabling users to integrate their own unique knowledge directly into the AI workflow, they can produce content that truly differentiates itself and provides significant value to their audience.”

SurgeGraph will be gathering user feedback during the beta period to further refine and enhance the Knowledge feature. The company has also announced upcoming updates to Knowledge which will include the ability to generate outlines and extract keywords directly from uploaded documents.

Those interested in getting beta access to Knowledge can sign up for a SurgeGraph plan at https://surgegraph.io.