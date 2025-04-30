DMR News

B² Network Launches Airdrop Checker, Marking New Milestone in Bitcoin’s Layer2 Expansion

Apr 30, 2025

B² Network officially announced the launch of its Airdrop Checker tool today, offering early supporters a verifiable way to confirm eligibility based on on-chain activity. This marks a key milestone in B²’s mission to expand Bitcoin’s utility through its Layer2 ecosystem.

The new Airdrop Checker provides transparent access to the results of four major milestone campaigns carried out across B²’s development phases. Users who participated in testnet initiatives, early farming activities, and ecosystem expansion efforts can now independently verify their records via the official portal: airdrop.bsquared.network.

As part of its broader vision, B² Network aims to drive Bitcoin’s “second growth curve”—making BTC not just a store of value but a programmable, usable asset. Since 2024, B² has introduced key infrastructure including B² Rollup and B² Hub, facilitating secure, Bitcoin-anchored smart contract execution. Products like Buzz, Honey, and Mining Squared have further expanded BTC’s capabilities into decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset strategies (RWA), and mining integration.

Backed by leading Web3 investors such as Spartan Capital, Hashkey Capital, OKX Ventures, AllianceDAO, and Animoca Ventures, B² Network currently holds a valuation of $200 million. It boasts more than 130 million processed transactions, 10.8 million activated addresses, and an ecosystem of over 90 decentralized applications across DeFi, trading, consumer apps, and AI.

Mining Squared, one of B²’s flagship products launched in 2025, has already connected over 50,000 mining machines worldwide, reflecting strong momentum in onboarding the Bitcoin mining community into broader Web3 activities.

Looking ahead, B² Network plans to continue enhancing Bitcoin’s capital efficiency and building a native AI agent ecosystem directly on Bitcoin’s foundational layer.

For a full breakdown of the B² Airdrop and the eligibility process, visit the official guide.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

