Freepik Launches AI Image Generator Trained on Licensed Data

Freepik, a well-known platform for online graphic design resources, has just released a F Lite, a new artificial intelligence image generator. As part of this effort, we created this new model with the help of the AI startup Fal.ai. It features about 10 billion parameters and produces individualized, premium quality images while complying with copyright laws. The first project approved under the pilot, announced by Javi Lopez on Twitter on April 29, 2025.

Training Process and Model Versions

F Lite was trained for two months on 64 Nvidia H100 GPUs. To reduce the data collection burden, the model was trained on an internal dataset of about 80 million unlabeled street-level images. This extensive training allows F Lite to offer two distinct versions: a standard version that prioritizes predictability and prompt fidelity, and a texture version that provides more artistic outputs, albeit with increased chaos and error-proneness.

Freepik has not yet asserted that F Lite creates superior images compared to the market’s top competitors. This is true even for well-known examples such as Midjourney’s V7 and Black Forest Labs’ Flux family. The company claims that unlike other AI generators, F Lite is exclusively trained on commercially licensed images that are “safe-for-work.” This emphasis is especially important in our current era of AI-generated content.

The Impact of F Lite on the Industry

In the past few years, a number of publicly- and privately-funded companies have started work on media-generating models trained on licensed data. Notable companies that have signed include Adobe, Bria, Getty Images, Moonvalley, and Shutterstock. This move comes during a wave of copyright lawsuits against some of the biggest names in the AI space, including OpenAI and Midjourney.

Freepik’s dedication to promoting the use of licensed images has shown itself through the creation of F Lite. The conventional model is meant to produce reliable outcomes. The texture version mainly aims at improving the texture quality of generated images.

“We’ve been secretly working on this for months! It feels good to finally share it!” – Javi Lopez

The world of AI-generated content is changing by the minute. With F Lite, Freepik has taken a big step forward by using responsibly licensed data. The model’s two-tiered approach allows it to meet different user needs, making it applicable for a wider range of users in the graphic design space. The future that F Lite AI has opened up for our artists Interactive-generated imagery shown above, artistic dynamic figuration generated AI photography – courtesy F Lite.

Author’s Opinion As AI-generated content becomes increasingly central to the creative industries, platforms like Freepik play a crucial role in promoting responsible practices around data use. The launch of F Lite marks a positive step forward in ensuring that the use of AI for image generation remains ethically sound, offering designers more flexibility while respecting copyright regulations. However, it will be important for Freepik to continue refining its models to ensure that the balance between creativity and compliance remains at the forefront.

Featured image credit: Onkarphoto via Unsplash

