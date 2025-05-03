LG Smartphones to Lose Software Support in June

For LG smartphone owners, big changes are ahead. As such, Google recently announced that it will end all software update support for all of its devices released before June 30, 2025. Unfortunately, for the vast majority of users, this decision casts them adrift, as they face a long period that’s already being called “in the wilderness.” Without these updates, after three years of ownership, these folks are going to be left in the lurch. This comprises major security patches and high-impact feature improvements.

The recent announcement means that LG phones will not be getting any updates after the end of June. We have no doubt that this is a watershed moment for users. What’s more, they’ve been dependent on LG’s software support after the latter mothballed its smartphone division. LG’s recent pullout from the smartphone industry has a lot of people reconsidering their decisions. At the same time, the tech landscape is changing at breakneck speeds.

Urgency for LG Users to Upgrade

With the deadline fast approaching, LG phone users are encouraged to upgrade their devices now. Environmental advocates encourage users to make the leap to another brand or model before the deadline date. This recommendation is more timely than ever given the dangers of continuing to rely on legacy technology. Without ongoing upgrades, these devices might even become more susceptible to security risks. They may have a hard time performing at their best with new applications.

The three-year anniversary underscores the natural lifecycle of smartphones. This is particularly big news for LG customers, who have been able to count on support for their devices since they bought them. For millions of consumers, the dust has settled on this transition and they are seriously considering what this jury-rigged solution really means going forward. The absence of critical software support would negatively impact their device’s usability in the long term and exclude their device from accessing new features released regularly.

What The Author Thinks This decision by Google marks a significant shift in the smartphone support landscape. It puts pressure on consumers to either upgrade early or face the potential dangers of using unsupported technology. With the rapid evolution of the tech space, this move underscores the need for users to stay ahead of the curve and consider upgrading their devices sooner rather than later to avoid falling behind.

Featured image credit: quaries via Flickr

