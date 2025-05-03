X Loses 11 Million Users in the EU Since Musk’s Takeover

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has reported a substantial decrease in its user base across Europe. The company’s April DSA transparency report has some heart-stopping news hidden away in the fine print. Overall, X is estimated to have lost about 11 million monthly active users in the European Union, going from over 100 million in 2022 to just 94.8 million by March 2025.

Key markets, including Pakistan and Indonesia, have experienced an exodus of users. In Europe, no countries are suffering deeper losses than France and Germany. In France specifically, X just watched its user numbers nosedive from 20.1 million to 17.4 million. This stark downturn is a loss of more than 2.7 million riders. Poland and Germany saw some of the biggest losses as well, with both countries shedding nearly 2 million and almost 1.5 million users, respectively. Moreover, Spain, as mentioned above, drew the short straw with a loss of more than 1 million users.

Ongoing User Decline

The steady drop in X’s European user base raises concerns about the platform’s long-term viability. This has been the case since Elon Musk took over the platform, an ownership marked by much drama, mischief, and uncertainty. The recently-released report indicates that traffic and advertiser interest enjoyed only a temporary boost following Donald Trump’s election last November. The truth is, X’s revenue has already taken a dive or rather, an official plunge since Musk bought the platform.

The EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) requires X to report transparently. In the process, the company has been forced to make public a wealth of internal information that it otherwise would have kept under wraps. This includes new deep dives into the demographics of its monthly active user base and how users are engaging with the app. The company’s candid admission of the loss of millions of users marks a drastic and abrupt reversal from the company’s otherwise very dominant position in the European market.

Advertiser Dynamics and Controversies

X has flown high on an unexpected burst of traffic. Now big brands, including Apple, are back as advertisers, pushing engagement through the roof. These gains appear overshadowed by the ongoing decline in the user base and the controversies that have arisen since Musk’s takeover. The platform has already been criticized for its content moderation policies and a shift in operations that users, including some wheelers, have found unfavorable.

Additionally, xAI, Musk’s AI company, recently acquired X for an amount close to what Musk originally paid for it in 2022. This move further cements the ties between X and the rapid development in artificial intelligence. It trains its AI chatbot, Grok, using posts on the platform. Users need to be able to opt out of their data being used in this way. Millions still fret over their privacy and data security.

As X grapples with this significant decline in its user base, the question remains: what will be the platform’s strategy moving forward? Today’s unabated decline in users should compel X to reconsider its entire operating paradigm. It’s important for them to address the concerns that have chased away most of their active users. Not losing billions per quarter The need to restore user trust and recalibrate its revenue streams will be pivotal to X’s medium-term success.

Author’s Opinion The steep drop in X’s user base is a clear sign that the platform’s changes and controversies under Musk’s leadership have alienated users. Without significant adjustments to its content moderation and business strategies, X faces a tough future, especially in an increasingly competitive social media landscape.

Featured image credit: Ars Technica

