Apple to Change iPhone Launch Schedule Starting in 2026, Report Claims

Every year, in the first half of September, we expect to see new iPhones. Apart from the occasional out-of-schedule release of a budget model — such as the iPhone 16e launched last February — Apple has traditionally launched its flagship smartphone in the fall since 2013.

But that may soon change. According to a new report by The Information (via Engadget), Apple is considering a shift in its iPhone launch schedule starting in 2026. Instead of launching all iPhones in the fall, the company plans to release the Pro models in the fall, while the standard models would launch in the spring.

Reasons Behind the Shift

Apple’s reported schedule change is apparently meant to accommodate new models entering the lineup, including the rumored foldable iPhone and the iPhone Air, which is expected to debut alongside other models this fall.

If this new schedule is followed, we could see the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and possibly the foldable iPhone launch in the fall of 2026, followed by the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, and potentially an iPhone 18e in the spring of 2027.

New Features and Details on Upcoming iPhones

The Information’s report also revealed some details about Apple’s upcoming iPhones. The iPhone 17 Air this year is expected to have poorer battery life than the regular models, possibly due to its thin design. Apple plans to address this by offering an optional battery case for the Air models.

Regarding the iPhone 18 models, the report claims that the Pro and Pro Max will feature under-the-display Face ID technology, with only a small circular cut-out for the front-facing camera in the upper-left corner of the screen. This feature aligns with previous reports, but it remains unclear how it would affect Apple’s Dynamic Island. Additionally, The Information suggests that in 2027, Apple plans to launch an all-screen iPhone, one without any cutouts for either the camera or Face ID.

It’s important to remember that none of this information is confirmed. As with all reports about future Apple products, especially those looking several years ahead, it’s best to take these predictions with a large grain of salt.

Author’s Opinion Shifting iPhone releases between spring and fall could add a new layer of excitement and anticipation for Apple’s product lineup. Splitting the Pro models from the standard ones might help the company maintain momentum throughout the year, giving fans something to look forward to in both seasons. However, it’s essential that the gap between releases doesn’t affect the overall product strategy, as customers might feel overwhelmed with too many iPhone models each year.

Featured image credit: Heute

