Just the month before, in April, Xpeng Motors set a new precedent by delivering 35,045 vehicles. It’s their sixth month in a row of over 30,000 deliveries. This new milestone highlights the company’s recent and continued growth amidst a highly competitive and increasingly crowded electric vehicle market.

In the month of October 2023, Nio set a new record, having delivered 19,269 vehicles. This remarkable figure beat out their prior best month of March 10,219 vehicles sold. This increase is indicative of Nio’s attempt to recover in the broader EV market after going through a tough stretch. At the same time, Li Auto had remarkable performance, with 33,939 vehicles delivered in April, up 31.6% year-on-year. To put that last figure in perspective, the company announced it sold 79,086 vehicles overseas this month. This robust performance underscores its increasing footprint in markets abroad.

BYD’s Market Leadership

Staying on track with record-breaking wholesale sales numbers, BYD remains the leading manufacturer in the industry. The CV maker sold a total of 372,615 passenger vehicles in the month of April this 2023, representing a phenomenal year-on-year growth of 45.09%. Such impressive growth makes BYD the world’s new leader in this global shift toward electric vehicles, selling to all sectors of consumers.

Leapmotor showcased its capabilities by delivering 41,039 vehicles in April, nearing its record of 42,517 vehicles achieved in December 2024. Partly, it’s a reflection of Leapmotor’s growing competitiveness in among a crowded market.

Xiaomi set a notable record of its own with more than 28,000 vehicle deliveries, showcasing its expanding presence in the electric vehicle industry. Zeekr’s deliveries took a hit in April. Per their own reports, they delivered 13,727 units, down from 15,422 units last month. This deep plunge has prompted a lot of uncertainty and speculation about the brand’s plans for the future.

Onvo, another sub-brand within the sector, further added to the confusion by producing 4,400 vehicles. Yet this mumbo jumbo, such an intimidating performance to the average consumer, serves a far broader purpose. It’s a great illustration of the growing enthusiasm for electric vehicles across all brands.

Author’s Opinion The surge in electric vehicle deliveries reflects the growing demand for EVs across various markets. While some brands have shown impressive growth, others are struggling to keep up, which highlights the intense competition in the sector. The EV market’s growth is both exciting and challenging, as new players enter and established brands scramble to maintain their positions.

