AML Watcher Launches Flagship Event Series “Watcher’s Enclave” – Kicks Off in Dubai, Heads Next to Singapore

AML Watcher, a leading AML compliance solution, proudly announces the successful launch of its flagship global event series, Watcher’s Enclave, beginning with a powerful debut in Dubai on March 22. With the momentum from this groundbreaking gathering in the United Arab Emirates, AML Watcher is now bringing the conversation to Asia Pacific, with the next Watcher’s Enclave scheduled to take place in Singapore on May 22, 2025.

The next stops for Watcher’s Enclave after MENA and APAC are Europe and North America.

Watcher’s Enclave is envisioned as a platform to connect and empower AML Compliance professionals worldwide. True to AML Watcher’s mission of simplifying AML Compliance and helping organizations scale, the Enclave provides a much-needed space for compliance officers to voice their jurisdiction-specific AML Compliance challenges and network with like-minded people.

“Watcher’s Enclave is about listening to real-world AML compliance challenges and building solutions in response that truly solve those challenges. We’re creating a global platform for dialogue, innovation, and actionable change—Singapore is the next step in that mission,” said Oonagh Van Den Berg, Director of Advisory & Growth at AML Watcher.

With global AML regulations and sanctions regimes becoming increasingly complex and fragmented, compliance teams are under growing pressure to navigate a labyrinth of conflicting rules, often with limited resources.

The Watcher’s Enclave aims to bridge the widening gap between one-size-fits-all technology solutions and the nuanced, on-the-ground challenges AML professionals face in different parts of the world.

This initiative fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment where compliance experts can share insights into how their AML programs evolve in response to macroeconomic shifts, emerging financial crime typologies, region-specific legal reforms, and whether their existing AML Data and transaction screening solutions are sufficient.

From discussing the tightening sanctions regimes to evolving regulatory frameworks in crypto and fintech, the Enclave fosters conversations that bring these pressing realities to the forefront.

Being a disruptor, AML Watcher is revolutionizing AML and sanction screening by setting the foundations right. This means integrating the screening data in line with the AML regulatory requirements for each jurisdiction and helping businesses comply with the risk appetite set in their specific AML Compliance programs.

The result: a more innovative, more context-aware RegTech solution that evolves in lockstep with the regulatory environments it serves. This enables organizations not only to remain compliant but to redirect energy and resources toward innovation and sustainable growth.

Rather than retrofitting generic compliance tools to local realities, AML Watcher is committed to building solutions with the people who use them, ground up, adaptive, and fit for purpose.

The upcoming Watcher’s Enclave in Singapore promises to continue this mission, offering a platform for discussion, innovation, and meaningful progress in the AML space.