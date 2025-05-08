Uber turns to Chinese companies to snap up robotaxi market share in Europe, Middle East

Uber has announced its third partnership with a Chinese autonomous vehicle company, signaling its commitment to global expansion in the emerging robotaxi sector. This week, Uber revealed a partnership with Pony AI, a Guangzhou-based autonomous vehicle firm that went public on the Nasdaq last year with a $5.25 billion valuation. Uber will work with Pony AI to launch robotaxis on its platform in a key market in the Middle East later this year.

Uber’s Growing List of Autonomous Vehicle Partnerships

These new deals with Pony AI, Momenta, and WeRide add to Uber’s growing network of more than 15 autonomous vehicle partnerships spanning ride-hail, delivery, and freight services. While most of Uber’s partners are U.S.-based, such as Waymo and May Mobility, these new collaborations with Chinese firms mark a strategic expansion into international markets.

Chinese AV companies are rapidly increasing their global footprint. WeRide, for example, operates commercial services in Beijing and France, while testing in multiple other markets in China and Europe. Pony AI is already offering paid robotaxi rides in three Chinese cities and has recently started testing in Luxembourg.

Global Expansion and the Middle Eastern Market

Uber’s collaboration with Pony AI opens up new opportunities in the Middle East. Uber already has a strong presence in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan—a presence bolstered in 2019 when it acquired Careem, a Middle Eastern rival. The partnership with Pony is expected to expand Uber’s reach in the region, with plans to scale up deployment to additional international markets in the future.

When Pony AI robotaxis are integrated into the Uber app, customers will have the option to choose an autonomous vehicle (AV) for their ride. During the initial pilot phase, safety operators will be onboard the vehicles until the full commercial launch.

What The Author Thinks Uber’s strategy to partner with Chinese AV companies like Pony AI, WeRide, and Momenta appears to be a smart move. While it faces competition from companies like Tesla, which plans to launch its robotaxi service soon, these partnerships open up international markets that are rapidly adopting autonomous vehicle technology. By focusing on key regions such as the Middle East and Europe, Uber is positioning itself to take the lead in the global robotaxi market. With its established presence in these areas and the growing adoption of AVs, Uber is well on its way to expanding its footprint in the autonomous vehicle sector.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

