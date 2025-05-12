Minecore Unveils Global Strategy: Advancing the “AI + Smartphone” Model to Build an intelligent Computing Power sharing Network

Minecore Technologies Inc. today announced the official launch of its global expansion strategy, aimed at integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies to build a decentralized collaborative computing network. Centered around smartphones as the primary terminal, the initiative seeks to eliminate technical barriers and empower widespread public participation in the construction of a new digital ecosystem.

Unlocking Dormant Potential: Turning Smart Devices into Digital Nodes

Minecore highlights that there are over 7 billion smartphones worldwide, with most of their computational power remaining largely underutilized in everyday use. Through its innovative system, Minecore enables these devices to securely and privately participate in distributed computing, transforming each phone into an active digital node with real utility.

The company’s intelligent computing collaboration framework, powered by AI, is seamlessly integrated with mobile application experiences. It offers users an accessible, low-effort entry point into the ecosystem—allowing them to contribute to network operations by completing simple daily tasks in just a few minutes, without requiring any technical background.

Building a User-Friendly Digital Platform

Minecore has developed a multi-layered and open ecosystem around its core utility token, MCE. Through the “Computing Power Package” feature, users can activate participation rights on their devices. MCE functions as the universal credential within the platform, enabling access to a range of future applications such as on-chain interactions, digital identity services, NFT utilities, blockchain gaming, and more.

To further drive engagement, the platform incorporates a global incentive model, including a community-level progression system, ecosystem contribution rewards, and a global node partnership program. These initiatives are designed to foster collaborative growth, decentralized governance, and offer users increasing privileges and ecosystem influence.

Five Key Technological Innovations

Minecore’s technical architecture boasts five standout features:

AI-Powered Engine: Dynamically allocates tasks and optimizes resource distribution in real-time.

On-Chain Transparency: Cold/hot wallet isolation ensures data traceability, integrity, and user security.

Cross-Chain Compatibility: Supports integration with major public chains, enhancing scalability and openness.

Dynamic Risk Control: AI-driven risk detection improves network stability and resilience.

Minimalist UX Design: Globally optimized interface enabling task completion in under three minutes.

Strategic Global Expansion

Minecore’s international rollout will initially focus on emerging Web3 markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Europe. By leveraging community incentive programs, localized operational teams, and regional branding campaigns, the company aims to rapidly establish a robust user base and attract ecosystem contributors through its Node Partnership Initiative.

In addition, Minecore plans to participate in key blockchain and Web3 summits throughout 2025. It will collaborate with leading platforms and media outlets to promote its cutting-edge “AI + Smartphone” model and recruit global ambassadors to advocate for the ecosystem.

Roadmap and Future Vision

Minecore’s strategic development timeline includes:

Q4 2024: Global app launch, MCE token beta testing, initiation of global node recruitment.

Q1–Q2 2025: Token exchange functionality goes live; decentralized exchange (DEX) testnet release.

Q3 2025: Rollout of blockchain gaming and NFT interaction features.

Q1 2026: Transition to DAO-based community governance, realizing true decentralized collaboration.

Democratizing Computing Power

Minecore’s vision is to build an inclusive intelligent computing network that anyone can join. By converging digital assets, mobile technology, and the Web3 ecosystem, the platform redefines participation in the digital age. In this innovative model, every individual—using the world’s most familiar device, the smartphone—can contribute to shaping a more open, inclusive, and sustainable digital future.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.