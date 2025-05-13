Barry’s Ticket Service Unveils All-In Pricing for NFL Tickets

Barry’s Ticket Service, a leading ticket marketplace serving sports fans since 1985, announced today the implementation of all-in pricing for its entire inventory of NFL tickets. This groundbreaking move eliminates hidden fees and provides customers with transparent, upfront pricing across all NFL game tickets.

“Football fans deserve to know exactly what they’re paying from the start,” said Chris Cabrera, Barry’s Ticket Service CDO. “Our all-in pricing model eliminates the frustration of discovering additional fees at checkout, ensuring customers can confidently make informed purchasing decisions.”

The new pricing structure displays customers’ total cost, including all service charges, processing fees, and delivery expenses. This transparency initiative comes as the NFL season approaches, with early-season matchups generating significant fan interest.

Industry studies show that hidden fees remain a primary frustration for ticket buyers. 78% of consumers report abandoning purchases after discovering unexpected charges at checkout. Barry’s Ticket Service’s all-in pricing directly addresses this pain point.

Barry’s extensive inventory includes tickets for all 32 NFL teams and covers every regular season, playoff game, and Super Bowl. The company’s customer service team has undergone comprehensive training to help fans understand the benefits of the new pricing model.

“We’ve always prioritized customer satisfaction,” Cabrera added. “All-in pricing is the next logical step in our commitment to providing the best possible experience for football fans nationwide.”

Barry’s website now has the new pricing structure. Customers can access the transparent pricing model when purchasing tickets through the company’s phone service.

For more information about Barry’s Ticket Service and its all-in pricing initiative, visit www.barrystickets.com or call 800-348-8499.