Theom Closes $20M Series A to Revolutionize Data Governance & Security for the Gen AI Era

Theom, the first AI-native Data Operations Center (DOC) platform that automates AI & data governance and security, announced it has raised $20 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Wing VC, with participation from Sentinel One, Snowflake and Databricks.

The new capital will be used to accelerate product development, scale go-to-market operations, and expand Theom’s team to meet surging enterprise demand for solutions that safeguard sensitive data across cloud, PaaS, SaaS, and generative AI environments.

As enterprises rapidly adopt Gen AI, they face a critical and often overlooked challenge: ensuring sensitive data remains consistently governed and secured as it moves across data platforms, applications, and models. Theom addresses this need decisively, bringing real-time data identity context, data usage and AI-powered prioritization to enterprise security — making data, not infrastructure, the new perimeter.

“Security has historically focused on infrastructure and access — but in the AI era, data is the new perimeter,” said Navindra Yadav, co-founder and CEO of Theom. “Our platform puts data context, usage and risk intelligence at the core of governance and security operations, helping teams move fast without compromising customer trust.”

Built for a Data-First World

Traditional Data Governance and DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) tools weren’t designed for today’s dynamic environments, where data moves between different environments, apps, and AI systems. Theom is reimagining the category with a platform purpose-built for the modern enterprise.

The Theom platform automatically:

Discovers and classifies sensitive data across structured and unstructured sources

Monitors real-time data flows across cloud, PaaS, SaaS, and Gen AI environments

Surfaces business-contextual risk and prioritizes threats based on real-world impact

Delivers proactive policy enforcement and remediation — before issues become incidents

Bridges the gap between SOC and Data Operations Teams

Trusted by Leading Enterprises

Since emerging from stealth, Theom has gained rapid traction with Fortune 500 companies and high-growth enterprises such as FiServ, Grammarly, TradeWeb and JetBlue. Customers rely on Theom to ensure continuous compliance, prevent insider threats, enforce least-privilege access, and securely activate their data for AI — even as data is shared across Gen AI tools, third-party apps, and distributed teams.

This momentum has drawn the attention of top-tier investors and strategic partners who see Theom’s approach as essential to the future of secure, AI-ready data infrastructure.

“I’ve spent the last 20 years with category-defining companies in data and security, from FireEye and Ruckus to Cohesity and Shape, and I’ve seen firsthand how each wave of innovation reshapes the stakes,” said Gaurav Garg, Co-Founder and Partner at Wing VC. “Traditional governance, compliance and security solutions were never designed for the way AI and agentic applications touch the enterprise data estate. Theom is the first platform I’ve seen that delivers detailed and nuanced access policy and usage based control over the enterprise data estate, necessary for businesses to use their proprietary and internal data in AI applications. Navindra is building the right solution for this new reality.”

That combination of technical depth and practical impact has also resonated with leading enterprise data platforms.

“At Databricks, we are committed to making it easier for our customers to put trustworthy data and AI into production,” said Andrew Ferguson, VP of Databricks Ventures. “Theom helps enterprises do just that. Its AI-native Data Operations Center extends the governance foundation of Unity Catalog across multicloud, SaaS, and generative-AI workloads, giving our joint customers end-to-end visibility and control. Their success in demanding, regulated enterprises proves the platform can scale today, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership as more organizations build on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.”

This alignment with Databricks highlights how Theom complements existing governance architectures by adding dynamic, AI-driven oversight across increasingly fragmented data environments.

“Snowflake Ventures’ investment in Theom reflects our strong belief in the critical need for intelligent, automated data security governance,” said Harsha Kapre, Director, Snowflake Ventures. “Theom’s impressive traction in the financial sector – an industry with some of the most stringent security requirements – validates its technology and approach. We see Theom as a key Snowflake partner transforming how organizations protect and govern their data assets, particularly as data environments become increasingly complex.”

This endorsement from Snowflake underscores the trust leading data cloud providers are placing in Theom’s platform. Its ability to perform in highly regulated industries like financial services reinforces the strength of its real-time, AI-driven governance model — and signals its value to enterprises seeking smarter, more adaptive security frameworks.

“At SentinelOne’s S Ventures, we invest in bold ideas that redefine what’s possible in cybersecurity, data and AI – startups that will create fundamentally new categories or upend entire market segments,” said Rob Salvagno, SVP Corp Dev and Head of S Ventures. “We believe Theom is poised to create a fundamentally new category in data. Theom isn’t just improving data security—it’s reimagining it. With a fundamentally new approach to governance, control, and intelligence, Theom is building the foundation for how enterprises will secure data in the age of AI.”

These strategic investments reflect a shared conviction: that Theom is not just solving today’s data security and governance challenges — it’s building the blueprint for how data will be governed in an AI-driven future.

Theom integrates with widely used enterprise platforms — including Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft 365, Okta, Slack, Collibra, Splunk, and leading generative AI tools — to provide comprehensive visibility and control over sensitive data at scale.