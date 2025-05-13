The Alinker Inventions Announces Launch of New Children’s Model and findings of the Collaborative Study with Stanford University

New Children’s Model and Groundbreaking Study: The Alinker Pushes the Boundaries of Mobility

The Alinker Inventions, a certified BCorp and woman-owned company, is excited to announce two major developments that are set to transform the landscape of mobility aids. First, the company has launched a new version of its self-powered walking bike, specifically designed for children. The Happy Small, designed for kids aged 8 and up, promises the same independence, strength, and freedom that adults experience using The Alinker.

Second, a recent collaboration with Stanford University has revealed that using The Alinker can result in significant cost savings for individuals, reducing medical expenses by offering a solution that empowers users to take control of their mobility and health. This study adds to the growing body of evidence supporting The Alinker as more than just a mobility aid, but a life-changing tool that can prevent the need for expensive medical interventions.

Revolutionizing Mobility with a Yellow Solution

The Alinker is not simply a mobility aid; it is a catalyst for change in the healthcare sector. Unlike traditional devices that focus solely on treating symptoms, The Alinker encourages users to become active participants in their health, making movement an integral part of the solution. For individuals with chronic illnesses, neurological conditions, or physical disabilities, The Alinker offers an alternative to relying on conventional medical treatments, enabling them to regain agency over their lives and reduce their dependency on costly medications and healthcare services.

Founder and CEO BE Alink emphasized the importance of this shift: “We are changing the conversation around mobility and health. Our mission is to help people take back their power and independence. Mobility is medicine, and The Alinker is a key to unlocking a new way of thinking about health and wellness.”

The Happy Small: Empowering the Next Generation

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, The Alinker now offers a model specifically designed for children. The Happy Small is intended for children aged 8 and up with mobility challenges, offering them the opportunity to experience the same freedom and confidence that The Alinker provides to adults. Children with disabilities or physical limitations can now participate more fully in daily activities, building strength and independence while maintaining an active lifestyle.



Haven, age 23 has Cerebral Palsy and lives in Canada.

“Haven often felt excluded as she could not keep up with her friends, since she found the Alinker she takes it everywhere and people now need to keep up with her.”

This new product expansion is not just a business move for The Alinker Inventions, but a direct response to the needs of families who are seeking alternatives to traditional mobility aids that may not offer the same level of freedom and independence. The Happy Small brings hope to young users, allowing them to engage with their world more fully, with a newfound sense of agency and confidence.

Collaboration with Stanford University: A Study that Proves the Benefits

The recent study with Stanford University further solidifies The Alinker as a revolutionary tool in the mobility industry. The findings reveal that using The Alinker can significantly reduce the medical costs associated with chronic illnesses and mobility impairments. By promoting physical activity, stimulating neuroplasticity, and improving overall mobility, The Alinker offers an alternative to traditional, costly medical interventions. The study highlights that individuals using The Alinker are less likely to incur expensive medical expenses related to further health decline, increased medications, fall prevention, avoiding surgeries, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and other treatments for mobility issues.

The results of this study add to the growing body of evidence that mobility aids like The Alinker do not just improve quality of life—they also offer tangible financial benefits. By helping users become more active and independent, The Alinker reduces reliance on costly medical services and offers a pathway to better health at a lower cost.

The Alinker Community: A Movement Beyond Mobility Aids

At the core of The Alinker Inventions is its commitment to building a supportive, inclusive community. The company’s mission goes beyond providing a physical product; it aims to foster a movement that empowers individuals to take charge of their health. Through its focus on neuroplasticity, The Alinker helps users stimulate their brains and bodies to rebuild strength, balance, and coordination.

This is particularly important as research continues to demonstrate the powerful role that movement and exercise play in reversing the effects of chronic illness. By promoting a healthier lifestyle that emphasizes physical activity and self-healing, The Alinker offers a model that encourages individuals to take control of their health, rather than relying solely on prescription medications or invasive treatments.

Testimonials: Real-Life Impact

The true value of The Alinker is evident in the stories of its users. One teacher with multiple sclerosis shared, “Before, I couldn’t even run after my students. Now, I’m back in the classroom full-time, and my students are my biggest champions.”

Another user, who had to accept disability after years of work, expressed how The Alinker helped her regain her sense of purpose: “It’s been a game-changer in keeping me moving, and now I’m on fire, advocating for others.”

For a man who suffered paralysis following a car accident, The Alinker has allowed him to regain his balance and reduce the risk of falls: “I don’t fall anymore. I just go out without fear or planning every move.”

These personal stories are just a few examples of how The Alinker has changed lives. Each user highlights the unique way in which the device has allowed them to reclaim their independence and well-being.

A Call to Action: Take Back Your Independence

The Alinker’s mission is clear: to empower individuals to take control of their health and mobility. In a world where 60% of Americans have at least one diagnosed chronic illness, and billions of dollars are spent annually on managing these conditions, The Alinker offers a solution that is not just effective but also sustainable.

Rather than merely treating symptoms, The Alinker provides a means for individuals to actively engage in their own recovery and healing. By prioritizing mobility, neuroplasticity, and community, The Alinker is part of a much-needed revolution in healthcare that offers a real alternative to the current medical model.

For more information about The Alinker, visit www.thealinker.com

About The Alinker Inventions

The Alinker Inventions is a woman-owned company that designs and manufactures The Alinker, a three-wheeled walking bike for individuals with mobility challenges. The company’s vision is to create products that empower people to regain their independence and strength, offering a holistic approach to mobility that emphasizes self-healing, physical activity, and community. The Alinker is a certified BCorp that is committed to promoting inclusivity and changing the way we approach health and wellness.

