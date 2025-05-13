SPV.co Launches Educational Webinar Series to Demystify SPVs for Emerging Fund Managers

SPV.co, the leading software platform for managing Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), announced today the launch of a new live webinar series designed to educate and empower emerging fund managers, syndicate leads, and private investors on the strategic use of SPVs. Titled “Demystifying SPVs,” the series will feature expert commentary, real-world case studies, and live Q&A with SPV.co’s leadership and special guests from the venture capital and private equity sectors.

Webinar Series Overview

SPVs are increasingly the first tool in the toolkit for new fund managers—offering flexibility, speed, and low administrative overhead. But their structure, compliance requirements, and operational workflows are often misunderstood or overlooked. SPV.co’s webinar series is designed to bridge this gap with tactical guidance and technical transparency.

Each session will run for approximately 60 minutes and will be held virtually, with recordings available for registrants after each event. Upcoming topics include:

SPV 101: Structuring Basics and Legal Foundations

Compliance & KYC for Emerging GPs

Raising Capital from LPs Deal-by-Deal

Tech-Enabled SPV Formation: From Docs to Disbursement

Managing Multi-SPV Portfolios in Real Estate and Venture

The Future of Syndicate Investing

“SPVs are the modern fund manager’s launchpad,” said Jason Powell, CEO of SPV.co. “But too often, they’ve been locked behind outdated admin processes and legal gatekeeping. SPV.co makes them accessible, efficient, and scalable for anyone serious about managing outside capital.”

Understanding SPVs—and Why SPV.co Is Leading the Way

Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are single-purpose legal entities created to pool capital for a specific investment. These entities are a popular alternative to traditional fund structures, particularly for emerging managers in venture capital, real estate syndication, and private equity. They allow for faster deal execution, lower administrative burden, and more flexible participation from investors.

However, navigating the legal formation, investor onboarding, capital collection, and post-close reporting has traditionally required multiple service providers—leading to delays, higher costs, and inconsistent investor experiences.

SPV.co solves this with an all-in-one solution that centralizes every step of the SPV lifecycle:

Entity formation

Pre-built legal documentation

Digital signature collection

Compliance & KYC workflows

Capital calls and collection (via Stripe)

Investor communication and reporting

Multi-SPV portfolio management dashboard

“We’ve abstracted the complexity away so managers can focus on the investment, not the paperwork,” said Corey Engel, CTO of SPV.co. “Everything from legal docs to Stripe payments is seamlessly integrated.”

Ryan Schwab, CRO, added: “We’re not just giving people the tools. We’re showing them how to use them. That’s what this webinar series is all about—empowering a new generation of capital allocators.”

Who Should Attend

First-time or emerging fund managers

Angel investors and syndicate leads

RIAs, family offices, and small PE/VC firms

Operators exploring capital-raising for the first time

Real estate professionals looking to raise equity or debt capital

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance for the live Q&A.

Registration for the events is available on the company’s website at SPV.co

About SPV.co

SPV.co is a modern software platform that enables fund managers, syndicate leads, and investors to launch, fund, and manage special purpose vehicles with speed and simplicity. The platform streamlines every step of the SPV process—from entity formation and legal documentation to investor onboarding, compliance, and disbursement—all within a branded, professional interface. SPV.co is trusted by venture capitalists, real estate professionals, family offices, and angel syndicates across the U.S.