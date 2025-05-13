One Tree Hill Farms Expands Global Agricultural Mission, Revolutionizing Sustainability and Investment

A Vision that Grows Beyond California

What began as a small regenerative farming project nestled in the hills of Ventura County, California, has evolved into a transformative global agricultural mission. One Tree Hill Farms, led by Edvin Ovasapyan and Shery Zarnegin, has already gained recognition for its innovative work with avocado and coffee estates. Now, the company is expanding its efforts, working with investors worldwide to acquire and revitalize farmland throughout the United States, particularly in California.

California is responsible for producing over one-third of the nation’s vegetables and nearly two-thirds of its fruits and nuts. However, the state’s agricultural sector faces significant challenges—water scarcity, soil degradation, and the need for sustainable farming practices. Recognizing these issues, One Tree Hill Farms is committed to finding innovative solutions and leading the way toward more sustainable and profitable farming practices.

Regenerative Farming Meets Global Investment

One Tree Hill Farms uses a unique approach to farmland acquisition. The company focuses on identifying undervalued agricultural properties and applying modern regenerative farming methods to transform them into high-yield, future-ready farms. By utilizing precision agriculture and cutting-edge technologies, One Tree Hill Farms maximizes crop yields, conserves resources, and promotes long-term soil health.

The company’s business model involves acquiring these properties, revitalizing them with sustainable practices, and scaling or flipping the assets for strong returns on investment. This approach not only generates financial benefits for investors but also contributes to the local economy by creating jobs and supporting rural communities.

“We are focused on building something bigger than just farms,” says Edvin Ovasapyan, founder of One Tree Hill Farms. “It’s about showing the world that agriculture can be both profitable and sustainable, helping to revitalize rural America and create a stronger food system.”

Building Sustainable Communities and Stronger Farms

Sustainability is at the core of One Tree Hill Farms’ operations. The company uses regenerative farming techniques, which focus on rebuilding soil health, conserving water, and enhancing biodiversity. These practices ensure that each farm is not only productive but also environmentally responsible.

One Tree Hill Farms also makes a concerted effort to support local communities by creating jobs in rural areas and building partnerships with education programs, food initiatives, and agricultural training centers. By providing employment opportunities and offering educational resources, One Tree Hill Farms helps foster the next generation of skilled workers in the agricultural sector.

Co-lead Shery Zarnegin emphasizes the importance of California’s farming heritage: “We want to protect and evolve the legacy of California farming,” she says. “Our farms aren’t just producing crops—they’re producing change and driving innovation in the industry.”

A Global Model for Agricultural Success

One Tree Hill Farms is more than just a farming company—it is a blueprint for sustainable agricultural investment. By blending traditional farming wisdom with modern business strategies, One Tree Hill Farms is revolutionizing the agricultural sector. From its home base in Ventura County to its expansion into California’s Central Valley and beyond, the company is leading the charge for sustainable farming practices that benefit the environment, local communities, and investors.

“We are transforming farmland into global investment opportunities, feeding families, revitalizing communities, and helping to create a more sustainable future for agriculture,” says Ovasapyan.

About One Tree Hill Farms

One Tree Hill Farms is a regenerative agriculture company founded by Edvin Ovasapyan and Shery Zarnegin. The company is dedicated to acquiring, revitalizing, and sustainably farming land across the United States, with a focus on California. One Tree Hill Farms employs modern regenerative methods to produce high-yield crops while supporting local communities, creating jobs, and contributing to the future of sustainable agriculture.

Media Contact:

Edvin Ovasapyan & Shery Zarnegin

Founders, One Tree Hill Farms

Email: inquire@onetreehillfarms.com

Website: onetreehillfarms.com

Instagram: @onetreehillfarms