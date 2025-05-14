Humanizing HR for Small Business Owners

HR With Jen, a brand founded by seasoned HR professional Jen Dinneen, aims to change the way small businesses approach human resources. With over two decades of HR experience in diverse fields such as military, government, higher education, and corporate sectors, Jen recognized a significant gap in HR resources tailored to the unique needs of small business owners and non-HR leaders. Many of these individuals are thrust into HR roles without the training or resources they need, and HR With Jen is designed to bridge that gap.

Jen’s journey started when she saw just how overwhelmed small business owners were—trying to juggle every role in the business with little to no support. They were the CEO, the HR team, the finance department, and the entire marketing squad—all at once.

And they weren’t complaining.

They were showing up every day because they believed in what they built.

They didn’t need a full HR department.

They just needed someone to break it down and show them how to make it work.

That’s why HR With Jen was born—to simplify the messy, confusing parts of HR and give leaders the tools to handle it all with clarity and confidence. With straightforward, real-world solutions, Jen helps small business owners spend less time buried in compliance and people problems—and more time growing the business they love.

Offering Practical, Bite-Sized HR Solutions

HR With Jen delivers its resources through easy-to-use digital toolkits, templates, and webinars designed specifically for small business owners. These bite-sized products are ideal for leaders who need practical solutions that they can implement quickly without spending hours on training. The digital toolkits and templates are fully editable, allowing business owners to personalize their HR systems and policies to fit their unique needs. From onboarding guides to employee handbooks and compliance documents, HR With Jen provides everything a small business needs to stay compliant and organized.

In addition to the digital resources, HR With Jen offers live masterclasses and webinars that cover important HR topics such as remote workforce management, creating inclusive workplaces, and navigating HR compliance. These short, focused training sessions make complex HR issues more accessible and digestible, allowing non-HR leaders to gain a better understanding of the topics that directly affect their businesses.

The “Oh Sh*t! I’m HR” Command Center

HR With Jen’s flagship product, the “Oh Sh*t! I’m HR” Command Center, provides a comprehensive suite of HR tools, including handbooks, onboarding systems, compliance guidelines, and more. This growing library of resources is designed specifically for businesses that don’t have dedicated HR staff but still need to manage people effectively. The command center offers small business owners an easy entry point into HR systems, without the overwhelm that often accompanies the process. With the Command Center, HR With Jen ensures that businesses can address their HR needs at their own pace, without sacrificing quality or compliance.

Empowering Small Business Leaders Through Consulting and Office Hours

For small business owners who need more personalized support, HR With Jen also offers consulting services. These 1:1 consultations allow clients to discuss specific HR challenges and receive expert guidance. Whether it’s navigating a tricky employee relations issue or building a more inclusive workplace culture, Jen’s experience in military and corporate HR leadership makes her a trusted partner for those looking to enhance their HR strategies. These consultations are offered as an upsell or bonus to HR With Jen’s digital products, providing clients with customized support that goes beyond the basics.

A Brand Built on Empathy and Humor

What sets HR With Jen apart from other HR service providers is its approach. While many HR brands can feel cold, corporate, or overly formal, HR With Jen brings empathy, humor, and relatability to the HR space. The brand aims to humanize the HR experience by making it accessible to small business leaders who may not have any formal HR training but still need to manage their teams effectively. Jen believes that HR should feel supportive, not intimidating, and that even the most complex HR challenges can be tackled with the right tools and mindset.

Jen’s experience across various industries, including military and government HR, has allowed her to develop a deep understanding of the diverse challenges that business owners face. Through HR With Jen, she offers guidance that is practical, actionable, and—most importantly—understandable. This approach resonates with clients who often feel like they’re “herding cats” when it comes to managing people. By offering a range of resources that are easy to use and immediately applicable, HR With Jen empowers business owners to take control of their HR responsibilities without feeling overwhelmed or out of their depth.

Why HR With Jen Stands Out

Unlike traditional HR firms that focus solely on compliance or theoretical training, HR With Jen blends practical, hands-on HR solutions with a personal, human-centered approach. The brand doesn’t just provide tools—it helps leaders feel confident and capable of tackling HR challenges head-on. Whether it’s helping a small startup scale its team or providing clarity on HR compliance for a growing business, HR With Jen’s goal is to make HR manageable for everyone.

Jen’s brand also stands out for its ability to address the unique needs of businesses that don’t have dedicated HR staff. Many small business owners find themselves managing people and navigating HR issues without the support of an HR department, and HR With Jen offers solutions tailored to these challenges. This approach makes HR With Jen an essential resource for small business owners looking to simplify their HR systems and ensure compliance while maximizing team performance.

Celebratory Conclusion

HR With Jen has emerged as a trusted, indispensable resource for small business owners navigating the complexities of human resources. With a blend of expertise, practical solutions, and an approachable, human-centered approach, HR With Jen continues to set the standard for small business HR support.

By earning the 2025 “Best HR Resource for Small Businesses” award, Jen Dinneen’s brand is further solidified as the go-to HR partner for small businesses across the country. HR With Jen will continue to empower business owners with the tools, support, and knowledge they need to succeed in the world of human resources.

Media Contact

Jen Dinneen

Founder, HR With Jen

Email: hrwithjen@gmail.com

Instagram: @hrwithjen

LinkedIn: HR With Jen

Facebook: HR With Jen Community

Website/Shop: HR With Jen