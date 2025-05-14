Netflix Removes Its Final Interactive Specials, Including Popular Fan Favorite

Interactive specials have been one of Netflix’s most innovative features since it transitioned into a streaming platform. However, the company has now decided to end this chapter. The last two interactive specials, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, will be removed from Netflix on May 12.

Netflix has not provided a specific reason for removing these specials, but it may be linked to recent changes in the user interface. The company recently revamped its interface, placing more emphasis on its gaming section, and there is now a Black Mirror title titled Thronglets featured in that section. Typically, Netflix gives users more notice before content leaves the platform, but neither of the interactive specials was included in its May roundup of titles being removed.

A Shift Towards Gaming and New Priorities

Netflix’s push into gaming seems to be a driving factor behind these changes. As the company focuses on its gaming vertical, it has been updating the user interface to showcase the Games section more prominently. While Netflix had experimented with interactive storytelling for several years, the company discontinued the project in 2023, with Choose Love being the final interactive release.

By 2024, most of its interactive specials were pulled, leaving only Bandersnatch and Kimmy vs. the Reverend. As noted by What’s On Netflix, previous Bear Grylls specials were turned into non-interactive content, and it remains uncertain whether Netflix will follow the same approach with Black Mirror and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The recent release of Black Mirror season 7 included a new episode titled Plaything, which serves as a sequel to Bandersnatch, featuring both Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry reprising their roles. It would seem odd for Netflix to offer a sequel without giving viewers access to the original interactive experience.

In response to Netflix’s decision, a group on Discord, known as The Netflix Interactive Archive, is working to preserve the original interactive experience of these specials. Bandersnatch is now part of their efforts, ensuring that fans of the format can continue to enjoy the unique interactive experience Netflix pioneered.

What The Author Thinks It’s a bit disappointing to see Netflix pull the plug on its interactive specials. They were a bold experiment that set the platform apart from others, offering something truly unique in terms of viewer engagement. While Netflix is clearly shifting its focus to gaming, there’s something irreplaceable about the interactive format that gaming can’t quite replicate. These specials brought a new level of immersion to storytelling, and their removal signals a loss of an innovative feature that could have evolved into something even more groundbreaking.

