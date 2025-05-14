Klickl Leads Middle East’s Web3 Charge on the Global Stage at European Economic Congress 2025

Klickl, a leading Web3 open finance platform, has cemented its position as a global digital finance leader by representing the Middle East’s national innovation force at the 17th European Economic Congress (EEC) in Katowice, Poland.

As the only Web3 fintech enterprise selected for Abu Dhabi’s official state-level delegation — led by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) and the Department of Economic Development (ADDED) — Klickl showcased the region’s cutting-edge capabilities in compliant digital finance and Web3 infrastructure, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global digital economy leadership.

Strategic Mission: Building the Middle East-Europe Digital Sovereignty CorridorKlickl’s participation marks a pivotal milestone in bridging the digital economies of Europe and the Middle East.

As one of the few globally operating platforms with dual regulatory licenses — both from Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and under the EU’s VASP framework — Klickl stands uniquely positioned as an indispensable infrastructure partner for sovereign institutions advancing into Europe.

Through its proprietary stablecoin-based cross-border settlement network, Klickl has become a critical digital bridge, offering sovereign-grade financial technology solutions that enable seamless, compliant, and scalable financial flows between emerging and mature markets.

“Representing Abu Dhabi’s Web3 innovation strength on the global stage is not just an honor — it is a strategic responsibility,” said Wael Muhaisen, Partner at Klickl Group. “Our participation at EEC underlines Klickl’s role as a trusted builder of sovereign digital financial infrastructure, empowering the Middle East and Europe to co-create the next generation of global finance.”

Key Engagements and High-Level Outcomes

During the four-day Congress, Klickl’s leadership engaged in a series of top-level activities:

Bilateral Government Dialogues:

Klickl led strategic discussions with key European agencies including the Polish Industrial Development Agency (ARP), Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH), and Katowice Special Economic Zone (KSSE), focusing on regulatory innovation, fintech compliance, and cross-border infrastructure collaboration.

Poland-UAE International Cooperation Forum:

Together with H.E. Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of ADCCI, and H.E. Rashed Abdulkarim AlBlooshi, Undersecretary of ADDED, Klickl highlighted how its stablecoin clearing network and compliant payment systems can serve as foundational pillars for Europe-Middle East digital economic integration.

EEC Main Forum and Industry Roundtables:

Klickl delivered visionary insights on economic security, energy transition, and digital transformation, emphasizing Web3’s role in building a more transparent, resilient, and inclusive global financial system.

Strengthened Government-To-Government Capabilities:

As an active government services (To-G) partner, Klickl demonstrated its operational maturity and compliance leadership in multi-government dialogues and policy-driven forums.

Deepening Alliances: Partnership with RIG

As part of its strategic expansion into Europe, Klickl has entered into an initial collaboration agreement with the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice (RIG), one of Poland’s most influential business organizations.

This preliminary partnership aims to explore opportunities in:

Establishing a regional operations hub in Katowice;

Supporting Klickl’s pathway toward MiCA-compliant fintech licensing (VASP, PIL, custody);

Co-developing pilot initiatives in regulatory sandbox programs, cross-border payment innovation, and digital asset tokenization.

A Strategic Vision: UAE as a Global Digital Finance Gateway

Klickl’s participation at EEC reflects its broader strategy to position Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global gateway connecting the Middle East and Europe’s digital economies.

As a flagship player under Abu Dhabi’s “Falcon Economy” digital transformation strategy, Klickl is accelerating the creation of an open, compliant, and interconnected Web3 financial network.

Moving forward, Klickl will continue to expand its CryptoEasy Web3 stack, working closely with governments, regulators, and enterprises worldwide to pioneer stablecoin solutions, cross-border payments, tokenized asset ecosystems, and sovereign digital infrastructure.

Through innovation, compliance, and collaboration, Klickl is helping to redefine the future of finance — building a truly connected, secure, and sovereign digital economy.

About Klickl

Klickl, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading Web3 open finance platform in the MEA region. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including digital wallets (Klickl X), corporate accounts (KlicklONE), payments (KlicklPay), cryptocurrency exchange (Klickl Exchange), stablecoin solutions, and custody services, empowering seamless access to the Web3 economy.

Operating under globally recognized regulatory frameworks, Klickl is authorized to offer compliant crypto custody and brokerage services. With a vision to bridge digital and traditional finance, the company is committed to building a robust global stablecoin ecosystem, fostering trust and innovation in the evolving financial landscape.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.