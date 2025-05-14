Love You Well LED Mask by Aussie Mum Wins “Best In-Home Beauty LED Light Therapy Mask in Australia 2025

A Personal Story of Transformation

Founder Anastasia Heggie’s journey to launching Love You Well is nothing short of inspiring. In 2021, after a mental health breakdown, Heggie found herself struggling with panic attacks, depression and childhood trauma. “A rock has to be crushed for a diamond to be created,” she says, reflecting on how her breakdown was the catalyst for her breakthrough. This personal struggle led her to rediscover her self-worth through micro doses of self-love, a principle she now integrates into her products and her mission.

Heggie’s Love You Well LED Light Therapy Mask is the embodiment of her philosophy. Unlike many other high-priced options on the market, Love You Well offers a luxurious product at a price that’s accessible for everyday Australians. “My goal was to offer a champagne product at a beer price, and I’m proud to say that’s exactly what we’ve achieved,” Heggie explains.

The Love You Well LED mask uses multiple light modes to target various skin concerns, including acne, pigmentation, and fine lines. With positive customer feedback flooding in, the Love You Well LED mask has earned its place as a best-seller in the Australian market.

Building a Wellness Movement

Since its launch in July 2024, Love You Well has been more than just a business; it’s become a movement. Heggie’s passion for self-love and wellness has expanded into a community-driven experience, highlighted by the recent opening of a new warehouse in Mermaid Beach. This space will not only serve as the brand’s e-commerce hub but will also host wellness events such as breathwork sessions, women’s circles, and deep house yoga, a fusion of moving emotion through movement and music.

Heggie emphasizes the importance of daily self-care rituals and the impact they can have on mental and physical health. She shares, “The smallest step towards self-improvement, whether it’s skincare or simply taking a moment for yourself, can make a massive difference.” This belief fuels her commitment to helping others, particularly mothers and women who often put themselves last.

An LED Mask That Does More Than Just Treat Skin

What truly sets Love You Well apart is the value it offers. The LED Light Therapy Mask is not just a skincare product but a holistic wellness tool that promotes healing from within. The multi-light therapy options, which include red, blue, and orange lights, are designed to address various skin concerns such as acne, fine lines, and redness, making it a versatile addition to any skincare routine. As many of her customers have shared, the results are transformative.

Sonia T., a customer who purchased the mask in June 2024, said, “I suffer from pigmentation and skin congestion, and after using this mask for just four weeks, my pimples are clearing up, and dark spots are fading. I’m so grateful! The price for this quality is unbeatable.”

Vanessa T., who has struggled with acne for years, left a review after just a couple of weeks of use. “It has finally cleared my acne. I can finally go makeup-free, and I feel confident again!”

A Recognition of Excellence

In April 2025, Love You Well was recognized as the Best In-Home Beauty LED Light Therapy Mask in Australia of 2025. This prestigious award highlights the brand’s commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality skincare products that truly work. The recognition is a testament to the effectiveness of the LED Light Therapy Mask, as well as to Heggie’s dedication to improving the lives of her customers.

Expanding the Impact of Self-Love

Through Love You Well, Heggie is reshaping the wellness and skincare industry by offering high-quality products that deliver real results without the premium price tag. The success of the LED Light Therapy Mask proves that wellness doesn’t have to be expensive to be effective. It also serves as a reminder that investing in yourself—whether through skincare, self-care rituals, or mental health—is vital for living a healthy, fulfilling life.

About Love You Well

Love You Well is a wellness brand founded by Anastasia Lambadaridis Heggie in 2024, offering a curated selection of skincare and wellness products that fuse science, skincare, soul and self love into one experience. The company’s flagship product, the Love You Well LED Light Therapy Mask, has quickly become a best-seller in Australia, known for its luxurious performance at an affordable price. Love You Well is committed to helping women reclaim their wellness through self-love practices, offering both effective products and a supportive community experience.

For more information, visit www.loveyouwell.com.au.

