Evelyn Chao and PM Ready: Pioneering Youth Empowerment with Project Management

Introducing PM Ready: A Global Movement for Youth Empowerment

In 2023, Evelyn Chao founded PM Ready, a nonprofit organization that is rapidly transforming the landscape of youth leadership and project management. At just 14 years old, Chao earned the prestigious Project Management Ready™ Certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI), becoming the youngest certified member in the organization’s history. Drawing on her early passion for social service and youth empowerment, she has built PM Ready into a groundbreaking 501(c)(3) nonprofit, making project management education accessible to students worldwide.

(Image: Evelyn Chao and her two younger sisters, Elaine Chao and Elise Chao, with Lee R. Lambert, a founder of the Project Management Professional (PMP)®Certification, at the Project Management Institute Washington, DC Chapter Annual Summit, August 2024.)

PM Ready has grown exponentially, creating engaging resources such as webinars, online courses, and youth camps that introduce young people to the fundamentals of project management. The nonprofit’s flagship initiatives, including its Leadership in Art student exhibits and educational publications, engage students not just in leadership, but also in tackling global issues such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A Legacy of Leadership: Evelyn Chao’s Journey

Evelyn Chao’s personal journey showcases the strength of young leadership. Growing up as a military youth in an immigrant family, she recognized the significance of combining knowledge with action and service. Her dedication to social entrepreneurship, along with her expertise in project management, has led to her becoming a key advocate for youth empowerment in communities both in the U.S. and internationally.

Chao’s work has been recognized with several notable awards. Her documentary on community-based mass education in the 20th century earned the 2024 National History Day Contest National Outstanding Award. Her first illustrated book, Project ABCs for Aspiring Changemakers, won the International Impact Book Award in 2025. She also won First Place in the DC region of the Songbird Art Contest for her artworks and essays two years in a row. These honors highlight her dedication to inspiring others to pursue their potential, with a strong focus on community engagement, educational and social equity, and sustainable development.

(Evelyn Chao attending the International Impact Book Awards ceremony for her award-winning book, Project ABCs for Aspiring Changemakers, February 2025)

Chao’s latest achievement is the Project Management for Youth, a self-paced online course she created with sponsorship from Presidio Federal. Launched in August 2024, it has already seen over 60 students from 11 countries join the program to hone their project management skills and enhance their leadership abilities. Chao’s vision for this course is to equip young changemakers, like her two sisters, with the tools to drive impactful projects in their communities, whether through nonprofit initiatives, educational campaigns, or social movements.

In a groundbreaking partnership with public schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland, PM Ready organized its inaugural Leadership in Art Student Competition in the spring of 2024, which challenged students, particularly those from underrepresented groups, to research and take action on the SDGs. Sponsored by the Hershey Heartwarming Young Heroes Grants, this competition led to two public exhibits in Maryland. It inspired nearly 2,000 students to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of our world and the importance of youth-driven solutions.

Building a Global Community of Changemakers

PM Ready’s programs are designed to do more than just teach project management; they aim to foster a global, intergenerational community where students and professionals collaborate to address challenges and promote change. Under Chao’s leadership, the organization has hosted over 30 webinars and interviews with global experts and youth leaders, offering valuable insights into project leadership and mentorship.

With ambassadors across 11 countries and strong partnerships with schools, PMI chapters, and corporate sponsors, PM Ready has reached more than 3,000 students globally in under a year. The organization’s impact is far-reaching, providing youth leaders with mentorship, guidance, and tools to become effective changemakers in their communities.

“Empowering young leaders with project management skills goes beyond skill-building; it’s about creating a global community where youth connect, innovate, and drive meaningful change,” said Evelyn Chao, Founder and President of PM Ready.

Looking Ahead: Empowering Future Leaders

PM Ready’s ambitions continue to grow. Supported by the Project Management Institute Washington DC Chapter, Chao is leading the effort to publish Youth Voices of Change: Case Studies of Impactful Student Projects. This anthology, the first of its kind, features essays from over 30 youth leaders worldwide. This book highlights how young changemakers have applied project management to address challenges in their communities. It is scheduled to be released by early 2026.

Additionally, Evelyn and her two sisters – the team of the E3 Sisters – have received the Youth Stop Hunger Innovation Grant from the Soxedo Hunger Foundation. They are collaborating with schools, government officials, community leaders, and youth volunteers to raise awareness about hunger in their county, Prince George’s County in Maryland, and to inspire action through the creativity and advocacy of young people.

Chao’s leadership journey is far from over. As PM Ready looks to the future, it continues to seek new partnerships, sponsorships, and collaborations to inspire more youth leaders and ensure that the next generation has the tools and resources they need to lead in a rapidly changing world.

About PM Ready

PM Ready is the world’s first student-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through project management education. Founded by Evelyn Chao, PM Ready provides innovative resources like webinars, online courses, and youth camps to students from diverse backgrounds. With its rapidly growing global ambassador network and a commitment to fostering intergenerational conversations around leadership and social change, PM Ready is shaping the next generation of leaders.

