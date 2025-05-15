Steph Bee Announces First Global Wellness Retreat in Bali, Highlighting Community Leaders and Holistic Travel Experiences

A Global Wellness Experience with Heart and Cultural Sensitivity

Steph Bee, the influential mommy wellness content creator and founder of Steph Bee Creative, is making waves in the wellness world with her first-ever global wellness retreat. Taking place in Bali, the retreat will combine the transformative power of travel, motherhood, and holistic wellness, offering a unique opportunity for women to invest in their personal well-being while experiencing one of the world’s most serene destinations.

Stephanie’s wellness approach is rooted in her Jamaican heritage and shaped by her journey as a modern mom and entrepreneur. With a combined social media following of over 30,000, she’s built a platform that empowers women to embrace mindfulness, wellness, and intentional living. Through her upcoming retreat, Stephanie aims to bridge the gap between culturally rich travel experiences and the importance of self-care, mindfulness, and faith.

“My first retreat in Bali features incredible Knoxville-based facilitators whose work deserves a global spotlight,” says Stephanie. “These are hard-working women who are creating real wellness spaces in our community—from financial wellness to creating luxury experiences and mindfulness. They’re helping us redefine what wellness looks like, even in the parts we may not always love but deeply need.” Dehana Moore will facilitate as the go-to Financial Wellness Advocate and Strategist for the attendees, Aya Madisa, owner of Dai Wellness, will facilitate as Yoga instructor and sound healer, and Takiya La’shaune, Travel Blogger and owner of Takiya La’shaune experiences, will be the ladies’ instructor on how to make travel their lifestyle.

Elevating Community Wellness with a Global Stage

While the retreat will focus on wellness practices like movement, mindfulness, and self-care, Stephanie’s mission goes beyond the trip itself. She is dedicated to elevating and supporting local wellness leaders and entrepreneurs. By incorporating facilitators from her home community of Knoxville, the retreat provides them with a platform to shine on a global stage.

This initiative reflects Steph Bee’s deep commitment to fostering inclusive wellness spaces, where women from different walks of life can come together to heal, grow, and thrive. The retreat will include workshops, immersive cultural experiences, and collaborative activities aimed at fostering community among participants.

“Being able to spotlight local facilitators at this international retreat shows that wellness isn’t limited by location,” Stephanie explains. “It’s about connection, sharing knowledge, and empowering each other, no matter where we come from or where we’re headed.”

Making Wellness Accessible for Every Woman

One of the core philosophies behind Steph Bee is making wellness practices accessible to women, particularly mothers, who may feel overwhelmed by the demands of life, motherhood, and career. Through her platform and upcoming retreat, Stephanie aims to create spaces where wellness doesn’t feel like a distant or unattainable goal. Instead, it’s integrated into the daily rhythms of women’s lives.

Her unique approach to wellness blends mindful living with travel, personal growth, and faith. Whether through her free wellness travel guide or her authentic storytelling, Stephanie is committed to helping women of all backgrounds prioritize self-care without feeling overwhelmed or guilty, something she knew all too well.

The Power of Travel, Mindfulness, and Faith

“We all need time and space to reflect, recharge, and realign with our true selves,” says Stephanie. “Bali is a perfect place to do that, surrounded by nature, cultural beauty, and community support. It’s about going beyond self-care and connecting with God.”

Building a Sustainable Wellness Community

In addition to being a wellness creator and entrepreneur, Stephanie is a strong advocate for empowering fellow influencers, particularly nano and micro-influencers, to build sustainable income through brand partnerships. She believes that wellness is not only about personal growth but also about building community, creating opportunities, and supporting one another. This philosophy extends to the facilitators and guests of the retreat, as well as to the broader wellness industry.

By combining her expertise in content creation with her passion for wellness, Stephanie is setting a new standard for what it means to be a wellness creator in today’s digital age. She envisions a future where more women can share their authentic selves and make wellness a core part of their daily lives.

About Steph Bee Creative

Steph Bee Creative was founded by Stephanie Elizabeth Blue, a wellness content creator and entrepreneur who is dedicated to helping women prioritize well-being while balancing motherhood, travel, and personal growth. With a strong social media presence and a passion for making wellness accessible, Stephanie provides content creation tips, wellness travel guides, and lifestyle content to a global audience. Her brand is rooted in authenticity, island culture, and a deep commitment to empowering women through holistic well-being.

